TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. The suspect, 30-year-old Ashley Gamble, was awaiting medical clearance before officers were going to take her to the Leon County Jail. The incident report says Gamble got away from officers, and after an hour-long search, she was found and taken back into custody without further incident.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO