On Thursday, the Otero County Commission will meet to request the approval of multiple resolutions. One resolution will call for Otero County to become a “sanctuary for the unborn.” The proposed resolution reads, in part, “That the Board of County Commissioners of Otero County, New Mexico, hereby recognizes and declares the full humanity of the preborn child through all [stages] of life up and until a natural death and declares Otero County, New Mexico, to be a sanctuary for life where the dignity of every human being will be defended and promoted from life inside the womb through all stages of development in life up and until a natural death.”

OTERO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO