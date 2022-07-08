ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres’ Profar placed on concussion IL after scary collision

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tra39_0gZbvlpF00
San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts on a cart after colliding with shortstop C.J. Abrams during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Diego. Profar and Abrams collided as Abrams made a catch for an out against Giants’ Tommy La Stella. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams.

Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field on a cart and to a hospital following the collision in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against San Francisco. He was also diagnosed with a strained neck before being discharged from the hospital overnight.

Manager Bob Melvin said Profar is doing “remarkably well. Obviously it was pretty severe in nature. There’s no fractures, no broken anything anywhere. He’s sore, obviously. I think we really caught a break in that it was nothing worse than that.”

Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.

Profar rolled onto his back and was writhing in pain. He was tended to for several minutes and at one point sat up. He attempted to walk off the field, accompanied by trainers, but collapsed just as he got to the infield dirt.

He was on the ground for several more minutes, surrounded by the training staff, before a medical cart arrived. Profar was placed in a neck brace, put on a stretcher and then driven off on the cart. He pumped his right fist in response to the cheers of the crowd and was smiling.

Abrams remained in the game.

Outfielder Brent Rooker was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take Profar’s roster spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cruz, Marisnick help streaking Pirates beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight game, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night. Diego Castillo had two hits for the Pirates in their fourth straight victory. Pittsburgh is 14-6 against Miami since 2018. Dillon Peters (5-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief. Cruz made it 2-1 when he tripled home Castillo in the fifth. Cruz then scored on Jason Delay’s single against Daniel Castano (1-3).
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Pittsburgh Pirates get to Daniel Castano and hold on to beat Miami Marlins

Daniel Castano has described his cutter as a pitch with which he “lives and dies.” It’s his most-used pitch this season, one the Miami Marlins’ left-handed pitcher had thrown 42.9 percent of the time entering his Tuesday start against the Pittsburgh Pirates after beginning to add it to his arsenal last season.
MIAMI, FL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
72K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy