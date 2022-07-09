ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

New Bruce Lee exhibit opening in Seattle

KING 5
KING 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEATTLE — Legendary Martial artist Bruce Lee only lived in Seattle for five years but the impact and influence is remarkable. Lee moved to Seattle in 1959 to finish school. He taught martial arts to earn money to help pay tuition at the University of Washington, where he studied drama and...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

5 Places to Never Take Selfies in or Around Washington

Selfies are one of the most common pictures taken today in 2022, our great, great-grandchildren will look back on them and say "Look, there's grandma at the summit of Mt.Rainer." Or they'll say, "Look this is how uncle Joey lost his hand taking a selfie in the alligator pit." Either...
YAKIMA, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Musical Review: “Mamma Mia!” Stage Cast Breathes Life into the Classic Story

Village Theatre presents, “Mamma Mia!” The Issaquah stage run has ended but never fear because the Everett stage will run the show from July 15 until Aug. 7. “Mamma Mia” was originally on Broadway in 2001. It didn’t grow into the cult classic it’s known as today until its movie adaptation with an all-star cast that included Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Pierce Brosnan. The story revolves around Sophie who is about to get married and wants her dad to walk her down the aisle. However, there’s a slight hitch in her plans; she doesn’t know who her dad is. She secretly invites three of her mom’s old boyfriends to her wedding and things start to unravel. The biggest draw to the show is that it’s told using “ABBA” songs, like the widely popular “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance on Me.”
ISSAQUAH, WA
myeverettnews.com

Renee’s Closing In Downtown Everett

Word in from the sisters who took over from Renee Quistorf at her clothing store that had been a fixture in downtown Everett since 1994, “we’re moving on”. Here’s the announcement. After six years as owners of Renee’s Clothing on Colby Ave, sisters Sharon Sanford and...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Entertainment
restaurantclicks.com

Best Boozy & Bottomless Brunch Spots in Seattle

Seattle, Washington is known for many things including sights to see and its classic gloomy weather. No matter if you’re visiting the town for a few days or live here permanently, there’s so much to enjoy, including the food. That’s right, this city is chock full of wonderful...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Shannon Lee
seattlerefined.com

Stomping Grounds: Abby's 5 favorite spots in Bonney Lake

Welcome to 'Stomping Grounds' — a new series where Seattle Refined staff and colleagues will take you to their hometowns, either where they grew up or currently live. We want this series to show you all the cool places to eat, things to do and places to go in these lovely cities and towns across the Pacific Northwest, so if you've never been, now you'll know! Our first feature is from Abby Luschei, Assistant Editor for Seattle Refined.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Big Celebrities you Didn’t Realize Lived in Washington

5.) Sir Mix-A-Lot Sir Mix-A-Lot made his claim to fame in the 90s with some of the biggest trending songs such as Buttermilk Biscuits, Baby's got back and I Like Big Butts. All of these became synonymous with the 90s and early 2000s. Funny enough, Sir Mix-A-Lot still lives in Auburn Washington, and is seen out and about in different cities such as Kent, Auburn, Tacoma, and yes Seattle.
WASHINGTON STATE
visitseattle.org

The Beach is That Way

Nestled between rippling Puget Sound to the west and laid-back Lake Washington to the east, Seattle sometimes surprises even locals with its sheer wealth and variety of beautiful beaches. With more than 200 miles of shoreline, Seattle offers waterfront fun for every style, from laid-back lawns on Lake Washington with...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Lee Foundation#Legendary Martial
seattlerefined.com

Gather your clan for the 75th annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games

Experience a wee bit of Scotland at the Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering, the largest event of its kind in Washington state, set for July 22-24. The 6th oldest Scottish festival in the U.S. went virtual the past two years due to the pandemic. But the beloved festival returns in person for the 75th annual games in 2022. The event is organized by the Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association (SSHGA).
Red Tricycle Seattle

11 Hidden Gems around Seattle We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited

So you’ve done our 100 Things to Do around Seattle and perhaps you’ve even checked off every must-do with visiting grandparents. If you’re jonesing for a new type of excursion, or you’ve got visitors who can’t wait to get the nitty gritty on what the Emerald City has to offer, check out our list of Seattle hidden gems that only those in-the-know are privy to—some spots are so secret you might not even know they existed!
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: Nutting In Space

Can we get some astrophysicists on this? A reader told me this comes from a bit on the My Brother, My Brother, and Me podcast. I haven’t listened to the whole thing to determine whether or not they figured it out, but I, too, would love to know. Turn...
SEATTLE, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Goat Lake, off Mountain Loop Highway

My husband and I were just talking about how much we love that trail. Next on my list! (u/fluffy_camaro) Goat lake is amazing. I hiked there a few years back not knowing anything about it, a friend picked it out. It was a pleasant walk in the woods for what felt like forever until it opened up to this view, totally mind blowing. One of my favorite day hikes. (u/Butt_Putnam)
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Sunday Streets Of Downtown Everett Again Packed With People

It’s looking like another successful weekend in downtown Everett, Washington as the Everett 3on3 Basketball event and the Everett Farmers Market appeared to both be drawing big crowds to downtown Sunday morning and afternoon. The City is working to bring more weekend events into the core of Everett. Of...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy