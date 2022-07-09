New Bruce Lee exhibit opening in Seattle

Village Theatre presents, “Mamma Mia!” The Issaquah stage run has ended but never fear because the Everett stage will run the show from July 15 until Aug. 7. “Mamma Mia” was originally on Broadway in 2001. It didn’t grow into the cult classic it’s known as today until its movie adaptation with an all-star cast that included Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Pierce Brosnan. The story revolves around Sophie who is about to get married and wants her dad to walk her down the aisle. However, there’s a slight hitch in her plans; she doesn’t know who her dad is. She secretly invites three of her mom’s old boyfriends to her wedding and things start to unravel. The biggest draw to the show is that it’s told using “ABBA” songs, like the widely popular “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO