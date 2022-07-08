Padres notes: Fans give Machado All-Star start over Arenado; ‘pen arms on the rise

The Padres’ Manny Machado reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Manny Machado has two Gold Gloves on his résumé, but none since signing with the Padres in 2019 because the powers that be have not seen enough to end Nolan Arenado’s string of nine straight Gold Gloves.

On Friday, Machado finally had his day because the San Diego fan base had its say (along with maybe a few Orioles fans).

Machado edged Arenado in the final phase of fan voting, the tightest race on both ballots, and will start at third base for the NL at Dodger Stadium on July 19. Machado led Arenado in the initial phase of voting, 2.4 million votes to 1.6 million, but eked out the win, 51 percent to 49 percent after the field was narrowed down to the Padres and Cardinals third basemen.

“Our fans have been enjoying what we’ve been doing on the field and supporting us through this whole year,” Machado said. “I went up against a guy that’s an MVP caliber player and having an MVP season, and a tough, tough, tough fan base. They’re one of the best fan bases out there as well, St. Louis, so it just shows you how much San Diego’s really loving what we’ve been doing here.”

Machado homered on Thursday for the first time since sustaining a left ankle injury on June 19 in Colorado. He’d been just 3-for-20 up until that point, but is still tied for the MLB WAR lead (4.4, per fangraphs.com) with the St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt and Boston’s Rafael Devers, as he’s paired 13 homers with a .315/.387/.533 batting line and his typical Gold Glove-caliber defense.

“I’m a little biased,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said, “but what he’s done for us, it’s not All-Star stuff, it’s MVP stuff.”

The start will be Machado’s third but his first as a Padre. It’s his sixth overall appearance and second with San Diego as he was named to last year’s team as an injury replacement.

This time around, it’s Machado who’s been working to avoid having his left ankle injury force him to the injured list. He missed nine games before returning to the lineup July 30 at Dodger Stadium as a DH and has now started six straight games at third base at a time when the Padres need his bat in the lineup.

“I mean, that’s who I am,” Machado said. “I go out there and play baseball. That’s what I love to do and I’m going to continue to do this every single day, every single year, day in, day out. So I’m just going out there and just being able to perform and help my team out whatever way I can.

“And at the end of the day … the fans want to see me there. I got voted in by the fans, so thank you, thank you for making that happen.

“I’ll see you in LA.”

The rest of the All-Star rosters will be announced Sunday.

‘Pen arms on the rise

Left-hander Adrián Morejón (shoulder) needed just 14 pitches to strike out the side Thursday to start his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. A day later, left-hander Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon) threw his bullpen from the big-league mound in what onlookers thought was the crispest he’s looked yet. Pomeranz is still not throwing at 100 percent intensity but is making gradual steps in that direction and could become an option toward the middle of next month.

Later, right-handers Robert Suarez (knee), Steven Wilson (hamstring) and Pierce Johnson (elbow) threw bullpen sessions off the mounds beyond the center field wall.

“We have a few guys coming here at some point,” Melvin said after watching over the sessions. “Pomeranz … probably looked as good as we’ve seen him. Let it go a little bit more. … Pierce is probably a little further out than Wilson, but we’re going to have some tough decisions to make at some point.”

