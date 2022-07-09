ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl has been FOUND!

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxMNU_0gZbtxF900

UPDATE July 8, 2022: Gracie J. Williams, 14, who went missing in Burien’s 5 Corners neighborhood on July 5, has been FOUND!

After Williams went missing, her family released fliers and posted all over social media, asking the public to help find her.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with South King Media that Williams was missing.

Where or when she was found – or other information about her circumstances or health – have not been released.

SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com

