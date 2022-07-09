ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Beach Chairs for Your Next Stylish Summer Adventure

By Nicole Charky-Chami
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Whether you’re relaxing beachside on the West or East Coast, or taking it easy by the pool, you can’t go wrong with a comfortable beach chair this summer. Now’s a good time to stock up on all the other great gear you need for your next beach trip or outdoor getaway, including accessories such as t owels, sunglasses , bags and umbrellas — especially as many sun-ready goods will soon be on sale during Amazon Prime Day (July 12 and 13) and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (July 15 to 31), among many other big summer blowouts.

We picked out some of the best beach chairs for your next adventure by the sea or pool, from a Shark Tank favorite to brands frequently seen by the pools and sandy plots of Hollywood stars. Ahead, check out 10 stylish seating options from brands like Funboy, The Novogratz, Minnidip and more — so you can laze in peace and focus on your tan or siesta.

1. The Novogratz Priscilla Folding Chairs, Set of 2

Who doesn’t love a throwback? Hollywood- loved interior designer duo The Novogratz’s classic, retro beach chairs come in a set of two and feature chic colors ideal for photo opportunities — plus, they’re comfortable enough for you to relax and enjoy the waves for a while. The nostalgic checkered chairs are also marked down so you can score a discount in time for the next heat wave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc915_0gZbtViv00

Buy: The Novogratz Priscilla Folding Chairs, Set of 2 $74.21

2. Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair

You don’t have to worry about carrying tons of stuff with this Tommy Bahama two-in-one beach chair and cooler backpack . The lightweight chair has an adjustable aluminum frame, beverage or snack storage pouch, cellphone and cup holder and a folding towel bar. It comes in a bright, bold design to match your vibe, so you can relax and lay back in the sand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RQUb_0gZbtViv00

Buy: Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair $84.58

3. Sunflow Chair

As seen on Shark Tank and ideal for napping and reading, Sunflow’s folding beach chair feels more like a comfortable hammock. You can adjust to four different positions and the design molds to your body. You can even add a sun shade, which is sold separately, so you can lay out without any sunburn worries. It weighs 9.4 lbs and the brand recommends a weight limit of 250 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2I7C_0gZbtViv00

Sunflow Chair

$198


Buy now

4. Sun Squad Backpack Beach Sand Chair

You can’t go wrong with this budget-friendly, dual-purpose backpack beach chair from Target’s affordable Sun Squad brand , especially if you have lots to carry at the beach. Weighing just seven pounds, this lightweight armchair is weather resistant and makes travel super easy, plus it’s easy to store when you aren’t adventuring. It has a metal frame and has a capacity of up to 180 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQqs1_0gZbtViv00

5. Minnidip The Arched Beach Chair

Minnidip’s stylish rattan folding chair adds a bohemian-cool touch to your plot on the sand or by the pool. The adjustable back lets you relax your way, too — so you can lounge like Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Alba and other stars who’ve used Minnidip’s fashionable outdoor-friendly goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXuSc_0gZbtViv00

Minnidip The Arched Beach Chair

$120


Buy now

6. Business & Pleasure The Tommy Chair

Get extra comfort with Business & Pleasure’s canvas backpack-style beach chair , which comes in a range of beautiful prints and colors, including paisley, navy, pink, vintage black or sage stripes. It even has an extra back zip pocket for additional storage so you can recline in total bliss.

7. GCI Outdoor Freeform Zero Gravity Lounger

Feel weightless in this GCI Outdoor’s Zero Gravity lounge chair . Whether you plan to go camping or spend a day at the beach, you can sit upright and raise your legs in this luxurious and well-made seat. It’s made of powder-coated steel and has an adjustable padded headrest and a beverage and phone holder. The weight capacity is 300 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZblGU_0gZbtViv00

GCI Outdoor Freeform Zero Gravity Lounger

$125


Buy now

8. Funboy Retro Lawn Chair

For another retro-cool option that looks just as chic on the sand or your front yard, Funboy’s vintage-inspired lawn chair is perfect for your next ‘grammable beach bash. (The brand’s photogenic inflatables have been spotted keeping stars including the Kardashian-Jenners, Taylor Swift, Alessandra Ambrosio and others afloat.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF4Od_0gZbtViv00

Funboy Retro Lawn Chair (reg. $69)

$59


Buy now

9. Local Beach Aluminum Outdoor Portable Beach Chair

Add this classic and comfortable lightweight beach chair to your summer gear essentials. It’s water- and sunproof and features a lightweight powder-coated aluminum frame, cool poly canvas material, a foam back and removable shoulder straps so you can transport it with ease. It holds up to 250 pounds and also has a stash pocket so you can keep your important items close by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQ2BA_0gZbtViv00

Local Beach Aluminum Outdoor Portable Beach Chair


Buy now

10. Best Choice Products Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Reclining Chairs, Set of 2

Hanging by the ocean is always fun with a friend. You can double the fun and select a pair of reclining seats perfect for you and another beach bum this summer. The affordable, portable option for two ergonomic chairs gives you a zero-gravity position with elastic cords that adjust to your body. It’s a great seat for surfside moments, soccer games or other outdoor events. It also has cup holders so you can store your favorite beverage, phone or whatever you need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pPkM_0gZbtViv00

Buy: Best Choice Products Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Reclining Chairs, Set of 2 $119.99

