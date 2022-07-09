ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J57ec_0gZbtRC100

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, her team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter .

The couple started dating in 2016 after getting to know each other while working together on the second season of FX’s Fargo , and they got engaged the following year.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Further details about the nuptials have yet to be made public by the pair, who share sons Ennis, 4, and James, 14 months.

In February, Dunst told The Los Angeles Times about the couple’s hopes to soon make things official. The interview celebrated the two stars earning their first Oscar nominations, both for supporting roles in Jane Campion’s Netflix Western film The Power of the Dog .

“We call each other husband and wife,” Dunst, 40, said at the time. “But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November, the actress said she hoped to work with Plemons, 34, again in the near future.

“We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want do another project,” Dunst shared. “He’s my favorite actor to work with.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 80

BrentFolds
3d ago

This is crazy! They are both amazing actors. She was Amazing in Interview with the vampire and he is amazing in all of his indie films. He was in Breaking Bad first but has been in a lot of indie films and shows

Reply(2)
11
MR.NiceeeHigh
3d ago

I still cannot believe jessie plemmons played Ox from “Like Mike “ he was just a kid . Now he looks 60 😢

Reply(3)
20
Daniel Terrazas
3d ago

I remember having the biggest crush on her after seeing her in the first Spider-Man movie. And she has aged wonderfully. Plus, she's a great actress. My dude Jesse won the lottery. Not that he's not a talented guy in his own right.

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Zachary Levi Reveals Mental Breakdown at 37 Led Him to Seek Treatment After “Lifelong” Battle with Anxiety, Depression

Zachary Levi has a memoir coming out June 28 titled Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others. In it, the Shazam! franchise star reveals that his journey of arriving at a place where he could fully practice self-love and acceptance has been a difficult one as he has faced a lifelong battle with anxiety, depression and low self-worth due to being raised in a complicated and abusive household filled with high expectations. The 41-year-old actor says that he wasn’t able to fully pinpoint what his issues were until a dramatic downward spiral led him to suffer a mental breakdown at...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Jussie Smollett Opens Up About His Jail Experience, 2019 GMA Interview and Being “Shut Off” From Online Backlash

Jussie Smollett says that after the alleged hate crime against him in 2019 and amid the police investigation that followed, his family shielded him from public responses. In a wide-ranging interview for SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway-hosted Sway’s Universe tied to promoting the writer-director’s new BET+ movie, B-Boy Blues, which dropped on June 9, Smollett spoke about his family protecting him, the shame he felt after the incident and how that played into regret over his decision to do an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in February 2019.More from The Hollywood ReporterDoes Kendrick Lamar Run Afoul of Copyright Law by Using...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Make a Stylish Appearance Strolling Hand-in-Hand in NYC

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant made the cutest couple on their recent outing in New York City. The duo, who prefers to keep a low profile out of the press and away from prying eyes, shared a date night that included shopping on Fifth Avenue and a bite to eat after. The best part of their Thursday outing was how stylish Reeves and Grant looked while spending quality time together. (See the photos HERE.) The 57-year-old actor wore a navy-blue suit paired with a black V-neck T-shirt and heavy brown boots — and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jane Campion
Person
James
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Fx#Fargo#Oscars Joke#The Los Angeles Times#Netflix Western
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Bradley Cooper Opens Up About Being "Addicted to Cocaine" While Filming Alias

While many fans of television's Alias are still big fans of Bradley Cooper's time on the iconic series as Sydney Bristow's (Jennifer Garner) friend Will Tippin, for Cooper himself it is a different story. For Cooper, the three seasons he spent on the ABC series between 2001 and 2003 were difficult. The actor recently opened up about that time and his addiction to cocaine in an appearance on the Smartless podcast ((via PopCulture), saying that he was "so lost".
TV & VIDEOS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy