Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, her team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter .

The couple started dating in 2016 after getting to know each other while working together on the second season of FX’s Fargo , and they got engaged the following year.

Further details about the nuptials have yet to be made public by the pair, who share sons Ennis, 4, and James, 14 months.

In February, Dunst told The Los Angeles Times about the couple’s hopes to soon make things official. The interview celebrated the two stars earning their first Oscar nominations, both for supporting roles in Jane Campion’s Netflix Western film The Power of the Dog .

“We call each other husband and wife,” Dunst, 40, said at the time. “But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November, the actress said she hoped to work with Plemons, 34, again in the near future.

“We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want do another project,” Dunst shared. “He’s my favorite actor to work with.”

