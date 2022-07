DeSantis' strong marks in the economic arena will likely help in the Midterms, in which voters will be focusing on pocketbook issues. Floridians are split on their approval of Gov. Ron DeSantis — while 50% approve of his job with the state economy, half are dissatisfied with his role in unifying the state. That’s according to a new poll conducted by researchers from the University of South Florida and Florida International University.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO