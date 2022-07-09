Person of interest in custody after man shot on CTA Red Line train, Chicago police say

EMBED <> More Videos Man injured in CTA Red Line shooting on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that happened on the CTA Red Line Friday afternoon in Park Monor on the South Side.

Police say it happened at 69th Street when someone walked up to the 21-year-old victim on the train and shot him in the shoulder.

The man is said to be in fair condition.

A person of interest is being questioned, according to police.

Red line service has been suspended between 63rd and 95th streets because of police activity.