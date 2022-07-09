ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

All eyes on young quarterback, Tanner Wilson

By Vanessa Romo
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tanner Wilson is coming off an impressive freshman season with Sunnyside High's football team. The incoming sophomore quarterback notched 3,260 passing yards, 31...

kmph.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com

Hartnell Panther wide receiver from Soledad commits to Fresno State

SOLEDAD — After former Soledad High alumnus and current Hartnell Panthers wide receiver Josiah Freeman attended the Sacramento State Rising Star Mega Camp, he impressed so many there that his phone kept ringing from major Division I colleges. But when he finally received a full-ride scholarship offer to attend...
SOLEDAD, CA
FOX26

Jalen Cropper hosts free youth football camp

Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper held his first-ever football camp in Sanger on Saturday. The former Apache invited Fresno State players like Josh Kelly, Evan Williams, David Perales, LeVelle Bailey, Logan Fife, and even former Bulldog turned Dallas Cowboy, DaRon Bland. The event was free and over 250 kids...
SANGER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#American Football#Sunnyside High#Wildcats#North Yosemite League#Division#Lsu Ucla#Usc
GV Wire

Heat Wave ‘Like a Pressure Cooker’ Descends on Fresno, Valley

As heat waves go, the one that’s hitting Fresno this week is kind of boring — unless you don’t have air-conditioning and/or you work outdoors, in which case you should prepare to break a sweat. Monday’s forecast high is 105 degrees, the start of an eight-day stretch...
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno police K9 Turbo passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. On Sunday, the department announced that K9 Turbo had passed away on Friday, June 24. Following Turbo’s passing, officers and their K9 partners lined up outside of a local animal...
FRESNO, CA
point2homes.com

5355 N. Valentine avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

Ascent Townhomes Apartments is the perfect escape from the rigors of life, to an everyday serene lifestyle. You'll be more than happy to call this community your home. Enjoy interiors that have sophisticated designs, and a spectacular atmosphere. Whether you're entertaining a crowd or enjoying quiet solitude, you'll find the balance you need. Dive into a home that combines both your active lifestyle and your relaxation. Shopping , restaurants, and entertainment are located just minutes away from your doorstep. Discover the art of stylized serenity, at our Ascent Townhome Apartments community.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX26

California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters gained ground Monday in the battle against a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. The Washburn Fire on the western flank of the Sierra Nevada had scorched about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Wildflowers and History Along Beasore Road

I steal some of my best adventure ideas from my friends and some of them had recently been venturing up Beasore Road to see the wildflowers with a stop by Jones Store. So that is what I did . . or tried to do. Old newspaper articles help tell the story of the early days up here before Beasore Road existed.
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: 2 sentenced for deadly drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in 2020, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, the DA’s office announced that Thyshawn Thompson, 26, and Lenard Luster, 25, were sentenced for a drive-by shooting that killed Demarko White, […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man found shot multiple times outside Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ) – A man was found shot outside of a home Monday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say a man in his 20’s to early ’30s was found near Cedar and Church avenues around 3:30 a.m. Police say he was shot multiple times....
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy