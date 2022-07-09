Blue-green algae found in Roger Williams Park lake

FILE – In this June 12, 2018, file photo, water experts are urging visitors to keep themselves, their pets and other animals out of parts of Utah Lake,… Read More

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday.

The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that may be harmful to humans and animals.

Elm Lake is one of seven waterbodies in the state with a blue-green algae advisory in effect. The same warning was issued for Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth on Thursday, while it was issued back in June for Upper Melville Pond, Roosevelt Pond in Providence, Tiogue Lake in Coventry, Turner Reservoir in East Providence and Almy Pond in Newport.

Waterbodies contaminated by blue-green algae have bright green coloration at the surface and may look like green paint, thick pea soup or cottage cheese, according to the DEM.

Anyone who spots a possible algae bloom is asked to report it on the DEM’s website or by emailing DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov.