ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Blue-green algae found in Roger Williams Park lake

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OO9fi_0gZbp70o00
FILE – In this June 12, 2018, file photo, water experts are urging visitors to keep themselves, their pets and other animals out of parts of Utah Lake,… Read More

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday.

The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that may be harmful to humans and animals.

Elm Lake is one of seven waterbodies in the state with a blue-green algae advisory in effect. The same warning was issued for Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth on Thursday, while it was issued back in June for Upper Melville Pond, Roosevelt Pond in Providence, Tiogue Lake in Coventry, Turner Reservoir in East Providence and Almy Pond in Newport.

Waterbodies contaminated by blue-green algae have bright green coloration at the surface and may look like green paint, thick pea soup or cottage cheese, according to the DEM.

Anyone who spots a possible algae bloom is asked to report it on the DEM’s website or by emailing DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

On Tap: The Latest Brewery and Distillery News In Rhode Island

Welcome to “On Tap,” a new monthly roundup of news and brews from Rhode Island’s craft beer and distilling scene. Here at Rhode Island Monthly, craft beverages have always been a big part of our food and drink coverage, but starting this month, we’re highlighting all the best from local breweries and distilleries in one place to help you choose your weekend libations. That means more coverage of events, new openings, fresh releases and trends from local brewers and distillers. As always, follow along with our social media at @rimonthly and @TheDishRIM for more food and drink news, and email any beer and spirits tips to lclem@rimonthly.com. Cheers!
BRISTOL, RI
Travel Maven

The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a Fairytale

Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

Swastikas cleaned off of signs along North Kingstown bike path

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police said Tuesday that a bike path was vandalized. Capt. John MacCoy Jr. said that signs along the Quonset bike trail were marked with swastikas. The paint has since been cleaned off of the signs. MacCoy said a “frequent” walker reported the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Providence, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
FUN 107

Surprising True Story of Providence Zoo’s Amazing Sentinel Dog

Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Officials: Animal in CT likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that the animal believed to be a mountain lion in Connecticut is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
southkingstownri.com

Full Outdoor Water Ban - Effective Immediately

In response to recent dry conditions and heavy consumer demand, Veolia Rhode Island, and the Towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett have announced a ban on all outdoor water use. Click here for additional information.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Williams
iheart.com

State Issues Puffer Fish Warning

State officials are reminding you to "know your Puffers". The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has issued a health alert for catchers of fish. The DEM says it is receiving more reports of anglers reeling in the smooth puffer fish. Their normal color is gray or olive-gray. The state...
POLITICS
fallriverreporter.com

Missing Fall River woman could be in danger according to family

A Fall River woman has gone missing, and her family is worried. Kerilyn Blood’s sister is very concerned for her wellbeing. “Her location and whereabouts are on unknown. She is with someone who is not safe, and they are driving in a brownish/tan Buick Enclave. Her health is in grave danger and any information would be grateful to my family and I.”
FALL RIVER, MA
soundingsonline.com

Newport’s Newest Destination

It was all clear skies, fair winds and administrative camaraderie for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the old Armory on Thames Street in downtown Newport, Rhode Island, this past May. The Sailing Museum—a nonprofit, educational showplace—was ready for the public. Many of those who donated to make this building a reality were in attendance.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Algae#Blue Green#Turner Reservoir#Dem
frmedia.org

July Events at Heritage State Park

Here are the events for the month of July at Heritage State Park. Thursday, July 14 – TRIBUTE CONCERT WITH ROBERT BLACK AND SPECIAL GUESTS JOHNNY CASH, CREEDENCE AND ELVIS PRESLEY! 6:00 pm—8:00 pm The Fall River Public Library presents the an ALLSTAR TRIBUTE CONCERT with music legends. Free and outdoors in the Meadow. Bring your chairs, sun screen and insect repellent and sit back and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime concert of tributes to the titans of the music industry. There will be food trucks. Fun for all ages. Open to the public. No bags, backpacks or coolers, please! For more information contact www.fallriverlibrary.org.
FALL RIVER, MA
reportertoday.com

Free Canoe Rides on the Woonasquatucket River - Thursdays, 4:00-6:00 in July & August

Providence – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is once again excited to offer free canoe rides on the Woonasquatucket River in Providence on Thursday evenings from 4:00-6:00 throughout July and August. Meet at the Fish ladder at Riverside Park, 50 Aleppo Street, Providence. On-site registration is required for adults and children, and all ages are welcome! The WRWC’s experienced paddle team will guide participants up and down the river for about a 10-minute loop, where you will likely see painted turtles basking on the banks and red-winged black birds flying ahead on this surprisingly peaceful stretch of the river.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Gas prices in Rhode Island fall for 4th straight week

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After having previously reached record highs, gas prices in Rhode Island have steadily declined in recent weeks, giving Americans hope this pain at the pump could soon go away. These soaring gas prices have put a pinch on American wallets through the first half of...
TIVERTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
ABC6.com

Portsmouth Town Council votes to rescind approval of Flock cameras

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to rescind approval of Flock cameras at the Mount Hope Bridge. The Town Council first voted to implement the cameras last month. The goal of installing the cameras was to help prevent suicides on the bridge. Portsmouth...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy