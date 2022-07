The Padres lost the Giants 3-1 on Saturday in one of the best pitching duels of the season. The game was tied at 1 apiece entering the 8th inning, as Yu Darvish allowed just 1 run over 7 innings, when reliever Luis Garcia gave up a 2-run home run to Wilmer Flores, which proved to be the difference in the game. Giants starter Carlos Rodon was masterful, pitching a complete game while allowing just 1 run and striking out 12 Padres. The Padres will go for the series win on Sunday at 1:10 on 97.3 The Fan.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO