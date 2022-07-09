ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Man sentenced to 29 years in fatal shooting at Suffolk motel

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 29 years behind bards after pleading guilty to a shooting that left one man dead inside a Suffolk motel in 2021.

Dominique Steward pleaded guilty in April to killing James Golden, 58, in a hotel room at the Regal Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard.

An informant told police Steward went to the hotel room to do drugs before the shooting, according to a search warrant filed in court.

Following a court hearing Friday, Steward was sentenced to 40 years with 14 years suspended 2nd-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 3 years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In total, he will serve 29 years behind bars.

Police: Woman shot man in domestic dispute in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old woman faces malicious wounding and domestic assault charges after police say she shot a man in a domestic incident Sunday afternoon. Tylisha K. Beckett was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and domestic assault, as well as two counts of child neglect.
NORFOLK, VA
