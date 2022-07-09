Man sentenced to 29 years in fatal shooting at Suffolk motel

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 29 years behind bards after pleading guilty to a shooting that left one man dead inside a Suffolk motel in 2021.

Dominique Steward pleaded guilty in April to killing James Golden, 58, in a hotel room at the Regal Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard.

An informant told police Steward went to the hotel room to do drugs before the shooting, according to a search warrant filed in court.

Following a court hearing Friday, Steward was sentenced to 40 years with 14 years suspended 2nd-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 3 years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In total, he will serve 29 years behind bars.