Beach hazard issued for Saturday from National Weather Service

By Claire Geary
 4 days ago
A beach hazard has been issued for Saturday for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, and Ashtabula counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning begins at 1 a.m. Saturday morning through Saturday night.

The wind and wave action will cause currents in the water near the lakeshore, according to the NWS. Residents are advised to avoid the water as it is not safe to swim.

This includes sand bars and any structure extending out into the lake.

