Three Gastonia men face charges in Shelby man's death

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

A Gastonia man faces a first-degree murder charge in the June 21 death of a Shelby man in the Highland community.

Gastonia Police accuse 48-year-old Eric Smith with fatally shooting 31-year-old Keenen Deangelo Banner of Shelby.

Two other Gastonia men, Quanesha Renee Douglas, 24, and Donald Lamar Johnson, 44, both face a charge of accessory after the fact of homicide.

Stray bullet hits Gastonia woman:'It's not safe:' Stray bullet left Gastonia woman with lasting trauma

Addressing violent crime:Community mobilizing to address violent crime

Investigators say all four men knew one another, but did not disclose their relationships.

Gastonia Police were called to the 800 block of Rankin Avenue at 1:16 a.m. related to a reported shooting. First responders found Banner outside in front of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

GEMS transported Banner to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police accuse Smith of shooting Banner and then Douglas driving him away from the crime scene. Investigators say Johnson assisted in moving Banner’s body after the shooting.

Police arrested Smith, Douglas, and Johnson Thursday, July 7, and booked all three into Gaston County Jail.

Smith is being held without bond. Douglas and Johnson have bonds of $200,000 and $250,000, respectively.

The Highland community has seen a spike in violence over the past few months, spurring community members to come together and try to work with young people about stopping the gun violence.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

