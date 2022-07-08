ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies 'making calls' to improve roster — plus a Jaren Jackson Jr. update

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSENU_0gZboOOl00

LAS VEGAS — For a franchise seemingly on the cusp of NBA title contention, the Memphis Grizzlies haven't exactly taken an active approach to making trades or chasing players in free agency.

The Grizzlies haven’t signed a player from outside the organization through free agency this cycle, and the only trade it has made to date was for an injured Danny Green in a move that secured the rights to draft David Roddy with the No. 23 overall pick.

Despite any hesitation, the sense of urgency spiked when the Grizzlies announced last month that Jaren Jackson Jr. would be out four-to-six months with injury.

Grizzlies general manger Zach Kleiman echoed a familiar sentiment Friday about how the Grizzlies will operate with a controlled aggression regarding further roster moves.

“We’re making calls,” Kleiman said. “If there’s opportunities where we can make the team better within our culture, we’re going to be very aggressive. But we’re not just going to go out and do something just to do it.”

SUMMER LEAGUE GRIZZLIES:Ziaire Williams leads Memphis Grizzlies with 19 points in Summer League win over Utah Jazz

EXTENSION:Memphis Grizzlies, John Konchar agree to three-year contract extension

Jackson’s injury means he’ll be sidelined for the beginning of the season. With Kyle Anderson signed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Grizzlies' in-house options at power forward include a bevy of players. Roddy, Jake LaRavia, Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Brandon Clarke could all be considered.

Ja Morant was in Salt Lake City and is now in Las Vegas watching the Summer League Grizzlies. He’s gotten an up-close look at Roddy and fellow draft pick LaRavia, as well as the other new Grizzlies.

“The GOAT did it again,” Morant said referring to Kleiman’s ability to find talent in the draft.

Whether it’s one of the rookie forwards, a returning Grizzlies player or a future acquisition, their isn’t much concern from the Grizzlies regarding Jackson’s injury.

They are expecting him to return fully healthy and be a major contributor this season.

“Jaren is going to be just fine,” Kleiman said. “This is not a concerning injury. Jaren’s already putting in the work to get back. We know he’s going to be even better. Not worried about Jaren. He’s going to be a big part of our group this season.”

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

What Ja shockingly told Steph, Klay, Dray after Dubs beat Grizzlies

Players from both sides have made it clear that there’s no beef or rivalry between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. Still, that intense Western Conference semifinals matchup between the two teams, and all the drama that came with it, is still being talked about into the offseason. In an...
MEMPHIS, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
John Konchar
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Santi Aldama
Person
Jaren Jackson
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors

Jayson Tatum was this close to etching his name in the history books. He had successfully helped the Boston Celtics make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Facing the Golden State Warriors, Tatum could’ve gone down as the guy who took down the Dubs’ dynasty for good. Instead, […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Expert Compares Emerging Grizzlies Player to Austin Reaves

Memphis Grizzlies' Kenny Lofton Jr. has made a huge impression in the summer league, most notably for his performance against the No. 2 pick in the draft, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren would go on to finish the game shooting 3-for-11 from the field, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Lofton Jr. finished with 19 points and dominated Holmgren in the paint.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VolunteerCountry

Impact Report: Vols Add Prized LB in Jalen Smith

Moments ago, coveted 6'2", 213lbs, Grayson (Ga.) linebacker Jalen Smith announced his commitment to Tennessee over Texas, Pitt and Virginia. In this impact report, we take a look at what Smith brings to Knoxville. Background. Smith is coming off an all-state season at perennial powerhouse Grayson last fall. He recorded...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy