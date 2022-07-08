Memphis Grizzlies 'making calls' to improve roster — plus a Jaren Jackson Jr. update

LAS VEGAS — For a franchise seemingly on the cusp of NBA title contention, the Memphis Grizzlies haven't exactly taken an active approach to making trades or chasing players in free agency.

The Grizzlies haven’t signed a player from outside the organization through free agency this cycle, and the only trade it has made to date was for an injured Danny Green in a move that secured the rights to draft David Roddy with the No. 23 overall pick.

Despite any hesitation, the sense of urgency spiked when the Grizzlies announced last month that Jaren Jackson Jr. would be out four-to-six months with injury.

Grizzlies general manger Zach Kleiman echoed a familiar sentiment Friday about how the Grizzlies will operate with a controlled aggression regarding further roster moves.

“We’re making calls,” Kleiman said. “If there’s opportunities where we can make the team better within our culture, we’re going to be very aggressive. But we’re not just going to go out and do something just to do it.”

Jackson’s injury means he’ll be sidelined for the beginning of the season. With Kyle Anderson signed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Grizzlies' in-house options at power forward include a bevy of players. Roddy, Jake LaRavia, Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Brandon Clarke could all be considered.

Ja Morant was in Salt Lake City and is now in Las Vegas watching the Summer League Grizzlies. He’s gotten an up-close look at Roddy and fellow draft pick LaRavia, as well as the other new Grizzlies.

“The GOAT did it again,” Morant said referring to Kleiman’s ability to find talent in the draft.

Whether it’s one of the rookie forwards, a returning Grizzlies player or a future acquisition, their isn’t much concern from the Grizzlies regarding Jackson’s injury.

They are expecting him to return fully healthy and be a major contributor this season.

“Jaren is going to be just fine,” Kleiman said. “This is not a concerning injury. Jaren’s already putting in the work to get back. We know he’s going to be even better. Not worried about Jaren. He’s going to be a big part of our group this season.”

