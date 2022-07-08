Facebook's parent company teams up with Bossier Chamber for new Meta Disaster Resilience

Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted an event Friday afternoon that highlighted a new partnership being touted as a game-changer for emergency responders, government officials, non-profits and small business owners.

In a crowded room at the Shreveport Aquarium members from all over Northwest Louisiana met with the Meta Disaster Resilience team. Meta is the parent company for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

"I think the partnership between the two of us is just a great bet," said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of Bossier Chamber of Commerce. "We're going to be able to make those connections and bring this global company to Northwest Louisiana and capitalize on the opportunities that they have so that we can build our economy here."

The Friday meeting kicked off the new partnership which is committed to providing training and resources for Northwest Louisiana in the field of crisis response and how to best leverage social media during Hurricane Season.

"We are excited to kick it off here in Louisiana, just because I think, you know, the people of Louisiana have proven that they are resilient when it comes to repeat natural disasters. And I think that's something that's tough to see. And it's it's hard to do. But the best way you can prepare for the next one is by reflecting on what we've done in the past and getting more resources and more training to be prepared for what's next," said Carly Eason, Politics and Government Outreach Manager for Meta Southeastern U.S.

During natural disasters people across Louisiana turn to Meta platforms and this training and resources will help guide those state and local government entities, emergency responders, non-profits and small businesses on how to better provide updates and information to the public.

"I think our partners here in Northwest Louisiana are dedicated to the cause," said Eason.

