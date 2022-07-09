ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Was Not Mentioned On Meeting Between Laporta And Chelsea Owner

By Saul Escudero
 4 days ago

According to recent claims, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned during Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

During this week the Dutch Midfielder has been linked to Chelsea following claims that Boehly was interested in signing the number 21 for the next season.

Then the same day of the meeting it was said that Frenkie De Jong is not interested in joining the Blues, if the 25-year-old was about to leave the Camp Nou it would be to Manchester United.

It is simply because Erik Ten Hag wants the star and believes the Arkel born is key in his project for the upcoming campaign.

The Dutch manager wants De Jong so badly that he plans to build the team around him to get the most out of his top-class playstyle.

According to a report from Marca Journalist Luis Rojo: Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned or discussed in Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Author Verdict:

For most of the Manchester United fans these are good news, to know that Frenkie De Jong now only has interest in joining the Red Devils rather than the bitter rivals.

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Harry Maguire's Fate As Manchester United Captain

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed whether or not Harry Maguire will continue to wear the captain's armband at the club. The Englishman has faced a lot of criticism since joining from Leicester City in 2019, and despite quickly settling in and being given the club captaincy by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, many have suggested that it should now be taken off him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Economic Award After Scoring 100 Goals In The Premier League - This Is What He Did

According to a report, Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo was given an economic award from the Premier League by joining the 100 goal club. The Portuguese forward had 84 goals in the Premier League with Manchester United before he left for Real Madrid in July of 2009. Twelve years later...
PREMIER LEAGUE
