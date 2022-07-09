Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Was Not Mentioned On Meeting Between Laporta And Chelsea Owner

According to recent claims, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned during Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

During this week the Dutch Midfielder has been linked to Chelsea following claims that Boehly was interested in signing the number 21 for the next season.

Then the same day of the meeting it was said that Frenkie De Jong is not interested in joining the Blues, if the 25-year-old was about to leave the Camp Nou it would be to Manchester United.

It is simply because Erik Ten Hag wants the star and believes the Arkel born is key in his project for the upcoming campaign.

The Dutch manager wants De Jong so badly that he plans to build the team around him to get the most out of his top-class playstyle.

According to a report from Marca Journalist Luis Rojo: Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned or discussed in Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Author Verdict:

For most of the Manchester United fans these are good news, to know that Frenkie De Jong now only has interest in joining the Red Devils rather than the bitter rivals.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon