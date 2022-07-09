ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Part of Old Highway 431 to close for sewer upgrades

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoSwE_0gZbkgEZ00
(Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Portions of Old Highway 431 will close next week for sanitary sewer improvements.

According to Huntsville Utilities, all lanes of Old Highway 431 will close from The Meadows Boulevard SE to the intersection of U.S. 431 on Tuesday, July 12. It will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During this time, utility crews will be upgrading the area’s sewer system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7Guc_0gZbkgEZ00

Huntsville Utilities said drivers should avoid the area during the closure to avoid congestion. There will be traffic control measures and signage in place in the work area.

For more information, contact Project Engineer Chase Marshall here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Family of 4 displaced after Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in southern Huntsville Monday afternoon. Huntsville Fire said multiple units were sent to Balwin Drive just before 2 p.m. Monday, one of the first trucks on the scene said they noticed fire through the attic and roof.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
WHNT News 19

Gas prices down 11 cents in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Motorists are continuing to see relief at the gas pumps as prices continue to fall in Huntsville. The average price of gasoline has fallen 11 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy, averaging $4.26 per gallon. Gas prices in Huntsville are 32.3 cents per...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Huntsville Utilities#The Meadows Boulevard Se
wbrc.com

Multiple first responder crews respond to passenger bus wreck on I-59

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple agencies responded to a wreck earlier Friday on Interstate 59 involving a passenger bus. The incident happened between exits 181 and 182 on I-59. An official with the Gadsden Fire Department says the bus was traveling from New Jersey to Tuscaloosa when it crossed from...
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

What Is An ASOS And Why Is It Important?

The Automated Surface Observation System, also known as ASOS, is a joint partnership between the National Weather Service (NWS), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Defense (DOD). The ASOS system serves as the nation’s primary surface weather observing network. There are a total of 900 sites across the country, three of which […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

New Publix to open in Athens on Wednesday

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A new Publix location will open this week in Athens’ Midtown Centre. According to a Facebook post from Ming Commercial Real Estate Group, the grocery store will open on Wednesday, July 13, It is the second Publix location in the City of Athens. The...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Kangaroo missing in Cullman County

WEST POINT, Ala. (WAFF) - A West Point man is searching for his pet kangaroo Monday after the animal escaped Sunday night. According to Eli Morton, the owner, the kangaroo is a pet that escaped Sunday night and he plans to catch it Monday evening. Cullman County Animal Control says...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Decatur Police search for missing woman

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 25-year-old woman. According to the Decatur Police Department, 25-year-old Taylor Haynes last had contact with her family two weeks ago. She is known to frequent the areas of Decatur, Hartselle, and Moulton. If you...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville Museum of Art is Best in Bama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local institution has once again been recognized as “Best in Bama.”. The Huntsville Museum of Art announced Monday that the museum was recognized as the Best Art Museum for 2022 – its sixth win in eight years. Alabama Magazine ran the contest...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy