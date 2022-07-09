ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

New PBS service to feature a familiar face

By Joe Tennis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Newman plans to return to televisions screens in Southwest Virginia – next year. The longtime WCYB-TV anchor has signed on as the vice president and general manager of a new public television station being organized in Abingdon at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace – a building formerly known...

Two Duck Donut locations planned in the Tri-Cities

Duck Donuts is coming to the Tri-Cities. The company that began in Duck, North Carolina in 2006 said Bristol, Tennessee was one of 19 new locations for the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company with more than 100 locations. “We’re very excited to welcome our newest franchise partners to the Duck Donuts family...
BRISTOL, TN
State Liners down Doughboys, 8-5

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners got a respite from their struggles on Monday night by collecting a victory they needed in the worst way. The team that has several players in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, had its bus blow a tire on the way back from Elizabethton on Friday and owns the worst record in the Appalachian League had reason to celebrate after an 8-5 win over the Johnson City Doughboys at DeVault Stadium.
BRISTOL, VA
WATSON | Midnight at the Casino

When I pulled into the parking lot of the new Bristol Casino just after 11 p.m. Friday night, it looked the same as when I left shortly before the doors officially opened for customers at 12:30 p.m. — packed out. I knew the casino would likely be busy its...
BRISTOL, VA
State Liners fall to Axmen, 8-2

The bad news for the Bristol State Liners is that they face Kingsport today. The good news for the squad is that it will be the last time they see the Axmen this season. Kingsport remained unbeaten against the State Liners this season with an 8-2 triumph on Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium in a game that was called after seven innings due to rain.
BRISTOL, VA
Pageantry of Virginia Highlands Festival to return July 22-29

Organizers of the Virginia Highlands Festival thanked the Abingdon Town Council for its ongoing support during Monday’s Town Council meeting. This year’s Virginia Highlands Festival will be held July 22 through 29. Deidre Cole, the director of the festival, promised “the pageantry” of the festival will return this...
ABINGDON, VA
RAMSEY | Tri-state Beef Cattle Conference to be held Aug. 4 in Blountville, Tenn.

The 14th annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee on August 4th. This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers. The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as stocker health, finished cattle price transparency legislation, beef cattle outlook, knowing where you stand on profitability, and antibiotic prescription requirements. There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves. “This year’s conference will be one that should add dollars to your bottom line whether you run a stocker or a cow-calf operation,” stated Dr. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee Extension Associate Professor and Extension Livestock Economist.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Hurley man killed in crash

A Hurley, Virginia man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Buchanan County. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Ronald Lee Dave Stacy, 34, of Hurley, Virginia, died when his 1986 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck ran off the right side of Route 460 and struck a guardrail. Stacy was traveling west at around 11:23 Saturday evening when the accident occurred.
HURLEY, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, VA
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, TN
One person found dead at South Holston boat ramp

One person died at South Holston Lake over the weekend apparently while unloading a boat at an area boat ramp. On Sunday, at 6:49 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the boat ramp on Highway 421 in Bristol, Tennessee regarding a person believed to have fallen in the lake while unloading a boat.
BRISTOL, TN
Site for new elementary school is beginning to take shape

BRISTOL, Va. – The transformation of the Van Pelt Elementary campus to accommodate a new city intermediate school is well underway with more milestones planned next week. In the 35 days since the formal groundbreaking ceremony occurred, a temporary construction fence has been installed around the site where it will be built, trees are being removed, work to carve out a new access road along the backside of Suncrest Park is starting, the former driver’s education observation tower has been removed and playground equipment relocated.
BRISTOL, VA
Food City partners with DoorDash for on-demand grocery delivery service

Food City announced Tuesday that the local supermarket retailer is expanding its partnership with DoorDash to include on-demand grocery delivery in 117 stores across five states. The partnership also includes on-demand delivery of a wide assortment of fresh floral arrangements in participating localities. “Food City is committed to providing our...
BRISTOL, VA

