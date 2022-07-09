New PBS service to feature a familiar face

The 14th annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee on August 4th. This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers. The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as stocker health, finished cattle price transparency legislation, beef cattle outlook, knowing where you stand on profitability, and antibiotic prescription requirements. There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves. “This year’s conference will be one that should add dollars to your bottom line whether you run a stocker or a cow-calf operation,” stated Dr. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee Extension Associate Professor and Extension Livestock Economist.

