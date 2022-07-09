TC Tremors fall on opening day of tournament
BINGHAMTON, NY – The STOP-DWI Tournament of Champions opened play on Friday with tons of action, including the TC Tremors 18U Elite team going against the TOP GUN GOLD-Davenport.
It was Top Gun Gold who came out victorious, winning 4-1.
Top Gun pitcher, Sarah Davenport, struck out 3 batters in the second inning.
The lone Tremors run came off the bat of Kate Hope.
The local product drove a home run to left center field in the contest.
Games continue throughout the weekend at BAGSAI softball complex.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0