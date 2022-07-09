TC Tremors fall on opening day of tournament

BINGHAMTON, NY – The STOP-DWI Tournament of Champions opened play on Friday with tons of action, including the TC Tremors 18U Elite team going against the TOP GUN GOLD-Davenport.

It was Top Gun Gold who came out victorious, winning 4-1.

Top Gun pitcher, Sarah Davenport, struck out 3 batters in the second inning.

The lone Tremors run came off the bat of Kate Hope.

The local product drove a home run to left center field in the contest.

Games continue throughout the weekend at BAGSAI softball complex.

