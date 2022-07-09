ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

TC Tremors fall on opening day of tournament

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFZTd_0gZbjUcw00

BINGHAMTON, NY – The STOP-DWI Tournament of Champions opened play on Friday with tons of action, including the TC Tremors 18U Elite team going against the TOP GUN GOLD-Davenport.

It was Top Gun Gold who came out victorious, winning 4-1.

Top Gun pitcher, Sarah Davenport, struck out 3 batters in the second inning.

The lone Tremors run came off the bat of Kate Hope.

The local product drove a home run to left center field in the contest.

Games continue throughout the weekend at BAGSAI softball complex.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagsai#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

NYCBL names All-Stars, to play next week in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Summer collegiate baseball is about at its midpoint, and with that, some leagues have begun to highlight the best and brightest that they have to offer. The New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) did just that last night, announcing the rosters for their NYCBL East/West Showcase, which included seven Sherrill Silversmiths. […]
CORTLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 36

Masters Historic Racing returns to WGI

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Drivers from all over the world came out to Watkins Glen this weekend for the Masters Historic Race Weekend. Festivities part of the 25th Finger Lakes Wine Festival fell in conjunction with racing this Sunday. Roughly 70 cars lined up at Watkins Glen International Sunday morning, part of the historic race weekend. The Masters had 4 race series that took place before the Finger Lakes Wine Festival kicked off in the afternoon. The Masters Historic Grand Prix, the Masters Endurance Legends, the Radical Cup, and Masters Formula Atlantic Plus were used to showcase older historic race cars that graced the Glen as early as the 1960s.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
News Channel 34

It’s a muggy Tuesday with a few scattered showers and storms on tap

The first of two cold fronts slide in from the northwest later today/early tonight and triggers a few scattered showers and storms. Any storm that develops this afternoon and early evening could be strong/severe with damaging winds being the greatest threat. Today probably won’t be quite as warm as Monday, but 80s nonetheless with more humidity will make it feel quite stuffy.
BINGHAMTON, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

It’s A Wonderful Place: From Hawaii to Wellsboro

There are so many things to love about life in our small towns here in Tioga and Bradford counties. The people, however, are what truly make this place so wonderful. Come hear their stories of what brought them here, and why they’re proud to call this place home. Some have been here for generations, while others have recently moved to the area. No matter how long they’ve been here, each person has a unique story to tell with a special reason why they love it.
WELLSBORO, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy