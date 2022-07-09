ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Watertown YMCA to hold ground breaking for new aquatics center

By 7 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA will hold a groundbreaking for it’s...

$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A more than 500,000-square-foot sports and events center could be coming to Watertown. Everything from basketball and volleyball to track and ice hockey. The proposed $80 million facility is aiming to be a major draw for sporting events in upstate New York. Renderings...
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown Noon Rotary accepting photos for 2024 calendar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary is having a photo contest as it begins planning its calendar for 2024. Member Jeremiah Papineau explained that the contest is open to students grades 6-12 in Jefferson and Lewis counties. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
WATERTOWN, NY
Jefferson County Fair this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s fair week in Jefferson County. Aerialist Lyric Wallenda, who performs in the Circus Incredible show, and fair president Bob Simpson gave us a look at just some of the things you can see there. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
CAPC welcomes newcomer Craig Cashman into CEO position

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a 20 year tenure, Melinda Gault is retiring from her role as CEO of Jefferson County’s Community Action Planning Council. Now, the position will be filled by Craig Cashman. He’s a newcomer to CAPC, but has worked in similar community action agencies for the past 30 years.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Live at the Fair on 7 News At Noon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair got underway Tuesday and Emily Griffin reported live from there during our 7 News At Noon broadcast. She spoke with Kirsten Widrick from Chaumont, who had with her 1-year-old Daybreak, who’s going to compete in contests Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
JCC offers access and opportunity programs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students who might need a little extra support can find it at Jefferson Community College. EOP coordinator Korine Ingerson talked about the college’s Access and Opportunity Programs. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Students have access to tutoring, financial...
WATERTOWN, NY
Big bass at Massena event

Brad Paradis of Ogdensburg finished 8th out of 90 pro boaters, finishing in the money at the recent Major League Fishing - Phoenix Bass Fishing League event out of Massena on the St. Lawrence River, July 9. Paradis brought a five-fish limit of smallmouth to the scales weighing 20 lbs., 14 oz. for the top 10 finish. The first place winner was Gary Miller of Stouffville, Ont. See story here. Photo Provided by Brad Paradis.
MASSENA, NY
Ogdensburg cheese plant to be demolished; no beach for 2022

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The old cheese plant which caught fire two weeks ago in Ogdensburg is set to be torn down in mid-September. The city council voted unanimously to accept a bid for the demolition at Monday night’s meeting. Diversified Construction Services of Pheonix, New York, will...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Henderson Harbor group looks at building amphitheater

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The sounds of a symphony orchestra or even a music festival could come to the shores of Lake Ontario. There’s a new project that could put an amphitheater in Henderson Harbor. Tucked away on County Route 123 are more than 18 acres...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
Fix Flynn pool? Watertown lawmakers consider options

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council held a work session to discuss the north side pool on Monday night. A recent study gave two options for rehabbing the Flynn pool and bathhouse. It estimated costs of $2.9 million to repair or $4.1 million to fully replace. Some...
WATERTOWN, NY
Workers create temporary entrance at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance. The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days. Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for...
POTSDAM, NY
Bruce Boynton, 66, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bruce Boynton, 66, of Watertown passed away on June 23rd, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Bruce was born on January 10th, 1956 in Watertown the son of Evelyn and Charles Boynton. He is survived by his son Brady, and...
WATERTOWN, NY
Joseph H. Bishop, 63, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph H. Bishop, 63, of County Rt. 37, Watertown, NY, passed away July 10, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1958, in Wythelville, Virginia, son of Walter H. and Rachel (Fisher) Bishop, and he attended Watertown High School. He...
WATERTOWN, NY
What’s new, what’s back at the Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fried Oreos, carnival rides, and cattle shows are all back for the Jefferson County Fair, which officially kicks off Tuesday. Jefferson County Agriculture Society President Bob Simpson says food has always been one of the fair’s most popular attractions. “Once a year you can...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Senior citizens eligible for discount at Watertown Farmers’ Market

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Senior citizens may be eligible for a bit of a discount at Watertown’s weekly farmers’ market. Jefferson County’s Office for the Aging will be handing out coupons valued at $25 for qualifying seniors ages 60 and older. For those with reliable transportation,...
WATERTOWN, NY
City golf tournament: A tale of 2 champs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Golf Tournament continued Monday at the Watertown Golf Club with second-round match play. It was a tale of two former champions, one successful in the second round and one, not so much. Eight-time champion John Bufalini took on talented golfer Sam Cavallario.
WATERTOWN, NY
Board of Realtors 1st Charity Golf Tournament next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors is having its first-ever charity golf tournament. Jennifer Flynn, board president-elect and tournament co-chair, and executive officer Lance Evans told us about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above. The tournament will...
WATERTOWN, NY

