Watertown YMCA to hold ground breaking for new aquatics center

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A more than 500,000-square-foot sports and events center could be coming to Watertown. Everything from basketball and volleyball to track and ice hockey. The proposed $80 million facility is aiming to be a major draw for sporting events in upstate New York. Renderings...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary is having a photo contest as it begins planning its calendar for 2024. Member Jeremiah Papineau explained that the contest is open to students grades 6-12 in Jefferson and Lewis counties. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s fair week in Jefferson County. Aerialist Lyric Wallenda, who performs in the Circus Incredible show, and fair president Bob Simpson gave us a look at just some of the things you can see there. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a 20 year tenure, Melinda Gault is retiring from her role as CEO of Jefferson County’s Community Action Planning Council. Now, the position will be filled by Craig Cashman. He’s a newcomer to CAPC, but has worked in similar community action agencies for the past 30 years.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair got underway Tuesday and Emily Griffin reported live from there during our 7 News At Noon broadcast. She spoke with Kirsten Widrick from Chaumont, who had with her 1-year-old Daybreak, who’s going to compete in contests Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students who might need a little extra support can find it at Jefferson Community College. EOP coordinator Korine Ingerson talked about the college’s Access and Opportunity Programs. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Students have access to tutoring, financial...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country cows have descended upon the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. The Jefferson County Fair has returned, and along with it the Lavern Parker Memorial Clipping Contest. “See how well you can walk your calf. How he walks, how your bond is. How well you...
Brad Paradis of Ogdensburg finished 8th out of 90 pro boaters, finishing in the money at the recent Major League Fishing - Phoenix Bass Fishing League event out of Massena on the St. Lawrence River, July 9. Paradis brought a five-fish limit of smallmouth to the scales weighing 20 lbs., 14 oz. for the top 10 finish. The first place winner was Gary Miller of Stouffville, Ont. See story here. Photo Provided by Brad Paradis.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The old cheese plant which caught fire two weeks ago in Ogdensburg is set to be torn down in mid-September. The city council voted unanimously to accept a bid for the demolition at Monday night’s meeting. Diversified Construction Services of Pheonix, New York, will...
OGDENBURG, New York (WWNY) - The old cheese plant in Ogdensburg is rotting away. Rust covers the outside, and sections of the walls are gone. The cheese plant has been vacant for at least 10 years, and was the site of a fire a couple of weeks ago. “Those are...
TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The sounds of a symphony orchestra or even a music festival could come to the shores of Lake Ontario. There’s a new project that could put an amphitheater in Henderson Harbor. Tucked away on County Route 123 are more than 18 acres...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council held a work session to discuss the north side pool on Monday night. A recent study gave two options for rehabbing the Flynn pool and bathhouse. It estimated costs of $2.9 million to repair or $4.1 million to fully replace. Some...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hannah Froedtert is starting her Sophomore year at a new school and living with a roommate she’s known already for years; her dog, Maggie. “This is her first time, but she loves being around my camera and getting her pictures taken,” Hannah said.
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance. The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days. Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bruce Boynton, 66, of Watertown passed away on June 23rd, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Bruce was born on January 10th, 1956 in Watertown the son of Evelyn and Charles Boynton. He is survived by his son Brady, and...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph H. Bishop, 63, of County Rt. 37, Watertown, NY, passed away July 10, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1958, in Wythelville, Virginia, son of Walter H. and Rachel (Fisher) Bishop, and he attended Watertown High School. He...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fried Oreos, carnival rides, and cattle shows are all back for the Jefferson County Fair, which officially kicks off Tuesday. Jefferson County Agriculture Society President Bob Simpson says food has always been one of the fair’s most popular attractions. “Once a year you can...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Senior citizens may be eligible for a bit of a discount at Watertown’s weekly farmers’ market. Jefferson County’s Office for the Aging will be handing out coupons valued at $25 for qualifying seniors ages 60 and older. For those with reliable transportation,...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Golf Tournament continued Monday at the Watertown Golf Club with second-round match play. It was a tale of two former champions, one successful in the second round and one, not so much. Eight-time champion John Bufalini took on talented golfer Sam Cavallario.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors is having its first-ever charity golf tournament. Jennifer Flynn, board president-elect and tournament co-chair, and executive officer Lance Evans told us about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above. The tournament will...
Comments / 1