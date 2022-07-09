ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Suspect charged with harboring a runaway teen girl who is now safe after reported missing

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned that Scott Joseph Courville Jr., 41, is now under arrest and jailed on charges of Harboring...

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

Stolen travel trailer recovered in Sabine County

Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said Monday that a travel trailer recently stolen from Troy Shanks here in Jasper was found over the weekend in nearby Sabine County. Police had been looking for the 40-foot-long 5th wheel RV since July 6th after it had been discovered stolen from a location on County Road 260, commonly known as Old Highway 8 North.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Orange Leader

Area sheriff’s office deputy killed, manslaughter arrest made

An area man is behind bar, charged with manslaughter after an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was killed while cutting his grass. Michael David Miller, 38, of Beaumont is charged with intoxication manslaughter and unlawfully caring a weapon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday at 8:12 p.m....
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Groves man identified as victim in fatal Bridge City motorcycle crash

BRIDGE CITY — A motorcyclist from Groves died due to injuries suffered following a two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities identified the victim as Spencer Raygon Allen, 30. Bridge City Police responded to the crash at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of FM 1442 and National Drive. According...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfdm#Justice Of The Peace#Beaumont Police
westcentralsbest.com

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Employer

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of theft from a business in Sulphur made on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use. The initial investigation revealed Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021.
SULPHUR, LA
Orange Leader

Bridge City crash leads to death

Bridge City police are investigating a Sunday crash that left one man dead. Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Wayne Mooney said his agency assisted with traffic but is not handling the case. The crash happened on FM 1442. Bridge City Police told Orange Newsmedia on Monday morning that authorities are working...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4beaumont.com

BREAKING: Driver hits and kills Jefferson County deputy while he was mowing his lawn

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Department of Public Safety has released the name of a Jefferson County Deputy who was run over and killed as he mowed his lawn. James Lee, 71, of Hamshire, was at his home on Burrell-Wingate Road, four miles east of State Highway 124, when the DPS says a driver traveling at an unsafe speed while coming around a curve, veered off the road at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday and into a ditch and struck Deputy Lee, who was on a Zero Turn lawnmower. Deputy Lee died at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, July 11th, 2022

We had several campsites broken into in the Peachtree Community. Camps at the Hog Creek Hunting Club and around the Hancock Cemetery were hit. The thieves even took the wire out of the walls! It’s a hassle to haul things back and forth, but its not wise to leave your valuables in the woods where there are no neighbors, and you seldom check on it. If you’re leaving your things, at least put up some cameras. Most of the property was recovered over the weekend in Sabine County, and one suspect is in jail.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPUTY KILLED IN FREAK CRASH

Saturday evening just after 8 pm a Jefferson County Deputy was mowing his yard in the Fannett Community not far from Winnie. An SUV traveling at a high rate of speed lost control, left the roadway, and struck the deputy. Jefferson County has not yet released his name as they are trying to notify the extended family. The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Funeral services set for Deputy James Lee

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Funeral arrangements are set for beloved Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy James Lee. He was killed Saturday night, July 9, when a driver charged with Intoxication Manslaughter struck Lee while he was on a riding lawnmower in front of his home on Burrell-Wingate Road. Lee was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Moss Hill man killed in Sunday night accident

A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 35-year-old Moss Hill man around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the man was traveling southbound on SH 146 about two miles south of the SH 105 intersection in Moss Hill in a 2003 Chevy S-1500 truck when he left the roadway for an unknown reason.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy