Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geneva; Houston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Geneva and Houston. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cottonwood, Dothan, Taylor, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Malvern, Rehobeth, Avon, Madrid, Memphis, Wilson Mill, Ardilla, Keytons, Lovetown, Hodgesville, Olympia Spa Resort and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GENEVA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO