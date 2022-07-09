ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators reportedly trying to trade Matt Murray

By Brian La Rose
 4 days ago
Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray

While the Senators made a big splash Thursday with the acquisition of winger Alex DeBrincat, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch relays that there are still a pair of priorities for Ottawa: adding a defenseman and moving Matt Murray with talks intensifying on that front. He adds that winger Connor Brown and blueliner Nikita Zaitsev could be players on the move.

Brown isn’t likely to sign an extension after suggesting he’d like to test free agency when he’s eligible next summer. At $3.6M, he’d carry some trade value after being a key two-way player. Zaitsev, meanwhile, has two years left at a $4.5M AAV and might be used to match salaries in a move for a defender. Murray blocked a trade to Buffalo on Thursday, but the Senators are still looking to get out from the two years at $6.25M per season left on his deal. Ottawa will almost certainly need to pay down a fair-sized portion of that to facilitate a move.

More from the Eastern Conference:

  • The Capitals have interest in retaining pending unrestricted free agents Justin Schultz, Marcus Johansson and Johan Larsson, notes Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic. With Schultz, however, the 32-year-old blueliner would need to take a pay cut from the $4M he made over each of the last two years for a deal to be done. Schultz is coming off a bit of a quiet year by his standards where he notched 23 points in 74 games. The other two forwards were trade-deadline acquisitions and fit in well with El-Bashir highlighting that the possibility of Larsson returning could be tied to Carl Hagelin’s situation with his availability for next season up in the air.
  • Sabres prospect defenseman Ryan Johnson will make his decision on whether or not to turn pro following their upcoming Development Camp, reports Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. The 2019 first-round pick has one more year of college eligibility remaining, and the team could interpret him staying at the University of Minnesota as an indication that he may be interested in testing free agency next summer. If that’s the case, Buffalo could look to move his rights in the coming weeks. If Johnson opts for free agency next August and his rights aren’t traded, the Sabres would receive the 64th pick in the 2024 draft as compensation.

