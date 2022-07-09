Senators reportedly trying to trade Matt Murray

Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

While the Senators made a big splash Thursday with the acquisition of winger Alex DeBrincat, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch relays that there are still a pair of priorities for Ottawa: adding a defenseman and moving Matt Murray with talks intensifying on that front. He adds that winger Connor Brown and blueliner Nikita Zaitsev could be players on the move.

Brown isn’t likely to sign an extension after suggesting he’d like to test free agency when he’s eligible next summer. At $3.6M, he’d carry some trade value after being a key two-way player. Zaitsev, meanwhile, has two years left at a $4.5M AAV and might be used to match salaries in a move for a defender. Murray blocked a trade to Buffalo on Thursday, but the Senators are still looking to get out from the two years at $6.25M per season left on his deal. Ottawa will almost certainly need to pay down a fair-sized portion of that to facilitate a move.

