ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The experts now think that No. 1 basketball recruit DJ Wagner is headed to Kentucky

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOKOd_0gZbeOBV00
Star basketball recruit DJ Wagner competed at the Nike EYBL event in Louisville with his New Jersey Scholars team. Michael Clubb mclubb@herald-leader.com

For most of DJ Wagner’s high school career, the Kentucky Wildcats were viewed as the major — some said, can’t-miss — favorite to land his commitment.

Wagner, long ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, is the son of Dajuan Wagner, who was John Calipari’s original one-and-done at Memphis, and that family connection — along with the Kentucky coach’s impressive track record of developing point guards — put the Cats at the top of everyone’s prediction list when it came to the teenager’s recruitment. It certainly didn’t hurt when Wagner’s stepbrother, Kareem Watkins, joined the UK program as a walk-on two years ago.

And then Louisville hired Kenny Payne, another longtime friend of the Wagner family, as its head coach. And then the Cards hired Milt Wagner, the grandfather of DJ and a U of L great, in a support staff role for Payne’s program. And then the predictions started rolling in for the Cards.

The degree of confidence in those predictions varied. Some said Kentucky still had a chance. Some said he was a stone-cold lock to Louisville. But every public prediction from a prominent recruiting analyst said the same thing: Wagner would be a Cardinal.

Yet, that entire time, the word coming out of UK’s camp never wavered. It was clear that Calipari — and plenty of others within the Wildcats’ program — were sure Wagner would ultimately side with them. Somebody was going to be wrong. And lots of people were going to be upset.

On Friday, those analyst predictions swung back in Kentucky’s direction.

247Sports analyst Travis Branham, who scouted Wagner earlier in the week at a FIBA event in Spain — and interviewed him there — rescinded his Crystal Ball prediction for Louisville. “The race with Kentucky has become too cloudy,” tweeted Branham, who has told the Herald-Leader a few times over the past several weeks that he thought the Cats still had a legit shot.

On3.com national analyst Jamie Shaw wrote just two weeks ago that “intel from around the situation says the Wagner recruitment has been done for a few weeks” and that Louisville was the pick. On Friday, he changed his prediction from U of L to Kentucky, not only making the switch but putting a whopping “95 percent” confidence level on the new pick.

“With this recruitment wrapped up, intel suggests a public commitment from Wagner could come during Peach Jam,” Shaw wrote in his newest post Friday night.

Nike’s Peach Jam event is set for July 17-24 in North Augusta, S.C.

Around the same time Friday, national analysts from Rivals.com — Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf — both switched their FutureCast predictions from Louisville to Kentucky.

Cassidy spoke to the Herald-Leader earlier this week and acknowledged that Kentucky’s confidence level in this recruitment could not be ignored. “I reserve the right to change that prediction,” he added.

And now he has indeed changed that prediction, along with just about everyone else who usually ends up correct in these cases.

“I thought I knew,” Cassidy said earlier this week. “I thought it was Louisville. But I don’t know if I think that anymore. … Usually Kentucky isn’t (wrong). And they think they got him.”

And now others are clearly starting to believe the Cats are correct.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
Huskies Report

Breaking Down the "New Big 12" Into Tiers

The Big 12 Conference will welcome BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston next year which will give the league 14 teams until Oklahoma and Texas depart for the SEC. On the football side of things, what should we expect the "new Big 12" to look like? Well, we broke it down into four tiers. Since Oklahoma and Texas won't be a part of the league's future, they will not be included. Of course, all of this could change in the coming weeks if the Big 12 decides to raid the PAC 12 or poach members from the ACC. But for now, this is what I expect the league to look like.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Two Routes for the Big 12 to Reach 20 Members

A year ago the Big 12 Conference was on life support as Oklahoma and Texas agreed to join forces with the SEC in the near future. With the only two big brands set to leave the conference, the Big 12 had to act quickly and did so by adding BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Dajuan Wagner
Person
Milt Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Wagner Family#Cards#U Of L#Wildcats
Lexington Herald-Leader

The Kentucky boy who fell to Earth, and how we all survived

My recent stay in a hospital brought back memories, at age four, of family-centered care at the University of Kentucky Hospital. I experienced first-hand how the institution embraced the practice of involving inter-generational family members to substantially improve patients’ recoveries. In 1971, my six-year-old sister and I were the...
Lexington Herald-Leader

2 men arrested, charged with murder after Kentucky woman is found dead

Two men have been charged for the murder of a Breckinridge County woman, according to Kentucky State Police. State police began investigating a death after the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office found Beverly Smallwood, a 59-year-old Harned resident, dead inside a home on Harned Road. The investigation resulted in 53-year-old Rodney Jones of Hardinsburg and 33-year-old Boris Drane of Harned both being charged with murder, state police said.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Spain
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
382
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy