Actress Geffri Maya spreads her wings in ‘All American: Homecoming’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — She once dreamed of moving to New York and becoming a journalist, but has certainly found her calling in the “All American” spin-off “All American: Homecoming.”
And Maya, may have been destined to work with Taye Diggs — she starred alongside the actor on the series “Private Practice” and they reunited on the set of “All American.”
Season 1 of "All American: Homecoming" is streaming on the CW app and will return in the fall for season 2 on PIX11.
