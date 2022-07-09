ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Incomplete grade? Columbia loses ranking over dubious data

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3xDc_0gZbdf1x00

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. News & World Report has unranked Columbia University from its 2022 edition of Best Colleges, saying in a statement that the Ivy League institution failed to substantiate certain 2021 data it previously submitted, including student-faculty ratios and class size.

The decision to rescind the school’s No. 2 rating among national universities in the 2022 edition came about a week after Columbia announced it would not be submitting data for the 2023 edition of Best Colleges after one of its mathematics professors recently raised questions about the accuracy of past submissions.

The 2022 edition was first published in September 2021. Prospective students often rely on the U.S. News & World Report rankings to determine where they should apply to college.

Columbia Provost Mary Boyce, in a statement posted June 30, said the school was reviewing its data collection and submissions process in light of the professor’s concerns and could not complete the work in time for U.S. News and World Report’s July 1 deadline for the 2023 Best Colleges edition.

“Columbia has long conducted what we believed to be a thorough process for gathering and reporting institutional data, but we are now closely reviewing our processes in light of the questions raised,” she wrote. “The ongoing review is a matter of integrity. We will take no shortcuts in getting it right.”

U.S. News said it contacted Columbia officials in March after learning there were questions about the accuracy of the university’s submission and asked it to substantiate some of information.

“To date, Columbia has been unable to provide satisfactory responses to the information U.S. News requested,” the publisher said in a statement Thursday.

Therefore, the publisher said , it has removed the numerical ranking of the school in various lists including 2022 National Universities, 2022 Best Value Schools and 2022 Top Performers on Social Mobility.

Columbia will remain ranked in other areas that relied on ratings from top officials at other universities and departments and didn’t include data from Columbia.

The unranked status will appear on Columbia’s profile page on USNews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

State lotteries transfer wealth out of needy communities

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — While the growing expansion of casinos and state-sanctioned sports betting steal the spotlight, state lotteries have nearly doubled in size over the past two decades, driving a multibillion-dollar wealth transfer from low-income U.S. communities to powerful multinational companies. A nationwide investigation of state lotteries by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland found that lottery retailers are disproportionately clustered in lower-income communities in nearly every state. The investigation’s analysis of cellphone location data shows that the people who patronize those stores come from the same kinds of communities. Once rare, lotteries now operate in all but five U.S. states. Driven by more than a half-billion dollars in annual ad spending, lottery ticket sales have grown from $47 billion to $82 billion since 2005, according to La Fleur’s 2022 World Lottery Almanac. In 10 states, lotteries generate more revenue than corporate income taxes. The investigation also found that a key promise of lotteries across the country — that they support education — doesn’t hold up. Instead, lotteries often compound inequities by disproportionately benefiting college students and wealthier school districts far from the neighborhoods where most tickets are sold.
The Associated Press

Knightscope Receives New Contract from Large REIT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has received another new contract for Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) services. One of the largest US real estate investment trusts (REIT) signed an agreement for Knightscope’s K5 ASR to patrol one of its open-air, mixed-use shopping centers in southern Florida. As of 2022, the client owns and operates more than 500 shopping centers and mixed-use assets in the United States representing more than 93 million square feet of leasable space. It considers its Florida property to be a “lifestyle destination,” featuring best-in-class retail, restaurants, entertainment, and events, complemented by two global hotels. Adding highly visible, state-of-the-art security technologies like Knightscope’s K5 will surely add to the destination appeal, ensuring worker and visitor safety throughout the location. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005806/en/ About Knightscope
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

The pace of the transition to an environmentally sustainable economy

In watching the reaction of advocates and experts to the Supreme Court's decision in EPA v. West Virginia, I was struck by their dismay that the EPA would no longer be able to implement rapid sweeping change in the nation's energy system. I have a little news for these experts: the EPA was never going to be able to quickly decarbonize the economy. It was always going to be a slow and gradual process. In Lisa Friedman's New York Times piece last week about the EPA's new approach to greenhouse regulation, she reported that:
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Charter school ordered to repay WA $790K over enrollment

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s largest charter-school chain misappropriated state funds by enrolling dozens of 4-year-olds in kindergarten and must repay about $790,000, according to the state’s charter school oversight agency. In Washington, children must be age 5 by Aug. 31 to start kindergarten. Impact Public Schools asked the state Charter School Commission in 2020 for permission to create a state-funded transitional kindergarten program for children who lack high-quality early learning opportunities, or who are determined to lack the skills needed for kindergarten. The commission voted that transitional kindergarten could begin no earlier than 2021 in the charter schools it oversees because it needed to develop evaluation measures and regulations. It also needed to resolve a legal conflict: To qualify for state transitional kindergarten funding, students must first be assessed to show need. However, state law bars charter schools from that kind of screening prior to enrollment in order to prevent charters from selecting higher-achieving students. In fall 2020, state officials discovered that Impact had enrolled 4-year-olds anyway, saying all were able to skip straight to kindergarten.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Boyce
The Associated Press

Doctors urge access to psychedelic therapies in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Physicians and researchers are urging New Mexico legislators to allow the use of psychedelic mushrooms in mental health therapy aimed at overcoming depression, anxiety, psychological trauma and alcoholism. A legislative panel on Tuesday listened to advocates who hope to broaden the scope of medical treatment and research assisted by psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient in certain mushrooms. Oregon is so far the only state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient in certain mushrooms. Recent studies indicate psilocybin could be useful in the treatment of major depression, including mental suffering among terminally ill patients, and for substance abuse including alcoholism, with low risks of addiction or overdose under medical supervision.
SANTA FE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

989K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy