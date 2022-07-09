ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Profar placed on concussion IL after scary collision

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams.

Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field on a cart and to a hospital following the collision in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against San Francisco. He was also diagnosed with a strained neck before being discharged from the hospital overnight.

Manager Bob Melvin said Profar is doing “remarkably well. Obviously it was pretty severe in nature. There’s no fractures, no broken anything anywhere. He’s sore, obviously. I think we really caught a break in that it was nothing worse than that.”

Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.

Profar rolled onto his back and was writhing in pain. He was tended to for several minutes and at one point sat up. He attempted to walk off the field, accompanied by trainers, but collapsed just as he got to the infield dirt.

He was on the ground for several more minutes, surrounded by the training staff, before a medical cart arrived. Profar was placed in a neck brace, put on a stretcher and then driven off on the cart. He pumped his right fist in response to the cheers of the crowd and was smiling.

Abrams remained in the game.

Outfielder Brent Rooker was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take Profar’s roster spot.

