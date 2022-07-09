Philadelphia Spirit Gold quite the Rochester Lady Lions bats
BINGHAMTON, NY – The STOP-DWI Tournament of Champions began play on Friday with multiple matchups including the Philadelphia Spirit Gold taking on the Rochester Lady Lions.
It was a shutout victory for the Spirit, winning 10-0.
Spirit starting pitcher Molly Moore started her day off strong with an early strikeout.
The offense got going in the bottom of the first thanks to a home run from Maya Knasiak that cleared the left-center field fence.
Tournament action continues Saturday and Sunday from BAGSAI softball complex.
