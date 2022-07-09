ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Philadelphia Spirit Gold quite the Rochester Lady Lions bats

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – The STOP-DWI Tournament of Champions began play on Friday with multiple matchups including the Philadelphia Spirit Gold taking on the Rochester Lady Lions.

It was a shutout victory for the Spirit, winning 10-0.

Spirit starting pitcher Molly Moore started her day off strong with an early strikeout.

The offense got going in the bottom of the first thanks to a home run from Maya Knasiak that cleared the left-center field fence.

Tournament action continues Saturday and Sunday from BAGSAI softball complex.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Letchworth named among top 10 best campsites in the country

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — Letchworth State Park has been named among the top ten best places to camp in the United States, according to thedyrt.com. About an hour drive from Rochester, the “Grand Canyon of the East” offers 66 miles of hiking trails, history and performing arts programs, guided walks, tours, whitewater rafting, kayaking, and much more.
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy