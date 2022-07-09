ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting at Clovis grocery store, 1 arrested for multiple incidents, police say

By Juanita Adame
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man connected to a series of freeway shootings was arrested early Friday morning following an incident at a Winco parking lot in Clovis where he shot a pellet gun at another person’s vehicle.

The incident took place shortly before 4:00 a.m. in the area of Ashlan and Peach avenues; the victim said it was still dark when her car window was shot out by the suspect.

“He was already here, his lights were on his head was kind of hanging out of his window it’s like he was looking for somebody to come out of the store,” said victim Elizabeth Washburn. “Before I could fully park my car, he shot through or tried to shoot through my window,”

Washburn said she went into the store following the incident and hid underneath a stairwell.

The suspect was later identified by police as 46-year-old Timothy Benner of Sanger. Benner was wanted in connection with two freeway shootings: one on Thursday and one on Wednesday. Officers say Benner allegedly brandished his gun and fired the weapon in both incidents.

Benner was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

