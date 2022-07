A Williamsport man who prosecutors said let his son burn to death after a failed arson-for-hire attempt is headed to prison, according to The Times-Tribune. Brett Sweeting Sr., 56, was sentenced to 2 ½ to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, the paper reported. Prosecutors said that Sweeting Sr., let his son, Brett Sweeting Jr., 26, burn to death after the Scranton house exploded in the arson attempt in 2018.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO