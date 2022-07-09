ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandatory evacuation order issued for wildfire in Yosemite National Park

By Dom McAndrew
 4 days ago

YOSEMITE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents threatened by the Washburn Fire burning in the area of Yosemite National Park.

The order issued Friday afternoon is a mandatory evacuation for the community of Wawona and Wawona Campground. Those who are there are asked to leave the area immediately and use Wawona Road (Highway 41) northbound towards Yosemite Valley. Southbound traffic is closed at the Wawona Golf Course.

The latest numbers for the Washburn Fire put it at over 400 acres burned. No containment number was issued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

