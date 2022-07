WARSAW – The Kosciusko Board of REALTORS® (KBOR) is pleased to announce its 2022 Scholarship winners. From 1993 to date, KBOR has awarded $87,000 in scholarships. The KBOR scholarship is designed to identify and encourage bright and motivated students in Kosciusko County. In assisting with their educational expenses KBOR hopes to help these students achieve all their continuing education goals.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO