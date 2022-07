BOERNE, Texas – City Hills Church is giving away free gas in Boerne Saturday. You read that right! On July 16th, City Hills Church will be giving out FREE GAS. The church has partnered with Big’s Exxon at Longhorn Cafe (corner of Herff Rd & Hwy 46) in Boerne. The free gas goes on sale at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or while supplies last)

BOERNE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO