French Quarter businesses see an increase in shoplifting, business owners become worried

It was another tough weekend in and around the city. More and more citizens are speaking up about crime here, and at the same time Mayor LaToya Cantrell says that this spike in crime is a national trend. We’ve seen a more concerted effort to curb crime in ordinances by the New Orleans City Council, and even more prosecutions from the office of District Attorney Jason Williams. City Councilman Joe Giarrusso told me that council is doing the best it can, but their efforts fall short due to lack of execution by other parties.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO