French Quarter businesses see an increase in shoplifting, business owners become worried

By Kacey Buercklin
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — French Quarter employees are seeing an increase in shoplifting, and employees and business...

Comments / 5

t
3d ago

It’s going to keep getting worse. Stand your ground and start stopping these thugs instead of watching and recording them

Reply
7
Barbara Hoover
3d ago

WOW! Obama's reparations inciting looting - instead of inspiring people to protect their communities. ***While activists speak of food deserts, etc. in black communities, if u drive down St. Claude Ave - passed the bridge starting in the Holy Cross area to Jackson Barracks, all former business are boarded up and closed = shoplifting that became Violent, and too many armed robberies. New Walgreens and CVS Drug stores could not even handle the problems = closed. Trying to refurbish black communities in New Orleans did not work = total economic loss - wo restitution for Crimes committed.

Reply
3
tyrone davis
3d ago

What did you think was going to happen when essence fest and that mess came into town??

Reply
9
 

