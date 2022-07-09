Vestal Post 89 outlasts Otego Post 1555 in pitchers duel

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Drivers from all over the world came out to Watkins Glen this weekend for the Masters Historic Race Weekend. Festivities part of the 25th Finger Lakes Wine Festival fell in conjunction with racing this Sunday. Roughly 70 cars lined up at Watkins Glen International Sunday morning, part of the historic race weekend. The Masters had 4 race series that took place before the Finger Lakes Wine Festival kicked off in the afternoon. The Masters Historic Grand Prix, the Masters Endurance Legends, the Radical Cup, and Masters Formula Atlantic Plus were used to showcase older historic race cars that graced the Glen as early as the 1960s.

