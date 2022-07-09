ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Vestal Post 89 outlasts Otego Post 1555 in pitchers duel

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

VESTAL, NY – Vestal Post 89 came out victorious over Otego Post 1555 in American Legion Baseball action Friday night, winning 3-1.

It was a pitcher’s duel early, Otego’s Xander Johnson and Vestal’s Camdan Schaffer both recorded multiple strikeouts.

The key moment of the game was a bases loaded single from Kaden Grayson to drive in 2 runs to give Vestal the 3-1 lead.

