Vestal Post 89 outlasts Otego Post 1555 in pitchers duel
VESTAL, NY – Vestal Post 89 came out victorious over Otego Post 1555 in American Legion Baseball action Friday night, winning 3-1.
It was a pitcher’s duel early, Otego’s Xander Johnson and Vestal’s Camdan Schaffer both recorded multiple strikeouts.
The key moment of the game was a bases loaded single from Kaden Grayson to drive in 2 runs to give Vestal the 3-1 lead.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
