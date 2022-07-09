ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

Rossi faces more federal charges

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. – Pekin-based Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi is in more trouble with federal law. A federal grand jury Wednesday charged Rossi with six counts of Mail Fraud. That’s...

www.1470wmbd.com

