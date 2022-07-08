ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antwerp, NY

Dale C. Engle, 50, of Antwerp

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Dale C. Engle, 50, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY. Born on March 27, 1972 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Lee Engle, II and Bonnie Joy Noone Engle and a graduate of Sackets...

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Arthur J. Barnitt Jr., 67, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - On July 7th 2022 , Arthur J. Barnitt Jr. died in his home in Chaumont, NY at the age of 67. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Artie is survived by his bother Bob (Lisa) Barnitt of Paradise Valley, AZ, his...
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of South Russell

SOUTH RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of Whipporwill Corners, South Russell died peacefully while under the care of her husband Don, loving family and Hospice and Palliative Care. Clara was born April 27, 1938 in Heuvelton, NY and was a daughter of the late Howard...
RUSSELL, NY
wwnytv.com

Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4th, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1951, in New York City, daughter of John and Dorothy (Wagner) Arnold. Dottie graduated from Clarkstown North Senior High School in 1969, SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1973, and Elmira College with a Master’s Degree in Reading in 1977.She made a career as a reading teacher, beginning at Vernon Verona Sherrill School District before moving to Sackets Harbor Central School. She spent many years at General Brown Central School District, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Thelma Fedonick, 99, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Thelma Fedonick, 99, of Lacomb Road, passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
NORFOLK, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert Graves, 73, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Robert Graves age 73 passed away at his residence on July 5, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Spoker Ride marks 20th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bicyclists from all over will be converging on Sackets Harbor later this month for the 20th annual Spoker Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center. Spoker Ride organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg’s goal for 911 dispatches falls short, says city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s goal of getting St. Lawrence County to handle dispatching its police 911 calls is falling short, according to City Manager Stephen Jellie. As of July 1, Jellie said 911 police calls on the overnight shift would bypass Ogdensburg and go to county dispatch...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Joanne J. Olyslager, 75, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joanne J. Olyslager, 75, of State Highway 58, passed away Monday morning, July 11, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Donald E. Hamilton, 53, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Donald E. Hamilton, 53, a resident of 181 Number Nine Road, Colton, will be held at a later date to be announced. Mr. Hamilton passed away Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side. Donald is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen, Colton; his two sons, Jeffrey Hamilton and his significant other Bailey Green, Colton and Daniel Hamilton, Hannawa Falls; his daughter, Victoria Hamilton and her significant other Richard Foster, Colton; his three grandchildren, Brayleigh, Cambrie and Karson; his mother, Vera Litten, Hannawa Falls and two sisters, Cindy and David Arnett, FL and Tammey and Chad Smith, Colton as well as several nieces and nephews. Donald was pre-deceased by his father, Ivan.
COLTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of the Cobb Road died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Emergency Room at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY. Mr. Wheeler was born on March 22, 1935. A full obituary will be published soon. Arrangements are...
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A more than 500,000-square-foot sports and events center could be coming to Watertown. Everything from basketball and volleyball to track and ice hockey. The proposed $80 million facility is aiming to be a major draw for sporting events in upstate New York. Renderings...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Juanita Louise Hogaboom, 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Juanita Louise Hogaboom, age 83, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home. Predeceased by her husband Harold S. Hogaboom and their son Brian, she is survived by her 7 children, Juanita Corey, Francis Marshall, Joan Badour, Malcolm Wright, Alan Wright, Caren Gaines and Cathy Mart as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa, passed away July 8, 2022. Mrs. Skelton resided in Watertown most of her life until September 2008 when she moved with her son to his Hyde Lake home near Theresa. Born November 11, 1923, in Watertown, a daughter of...
THERESA, NY
wwnytv.com

Workers create temporary entrance at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance. The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days. Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for...
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, formerly of Broadway Ave. W., Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since 2018. Eileen was born in Canton June 6, 1926, daughter of Clarence J. and Catherine Boyle Leonard. She was...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Wayne F. Izzo, 79, of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Wayne F. Izzo, age 79 of Morristown, formally of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday (July 15, 2022) at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Lay Speaker Joan Merritt officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County Fair returns this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County fair is set to return this week. The fair opens up this Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Admission to the fair is free, but you’re going to have to pay to get on the rides of course. You can buy $30...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Music festival brings many to Carthage Sunday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - From rock, to country, and jazz music, it could all be heard in Carthage this weekend. It was for the village’s 5th annual Music Fest at Long Falls Park. The bands are from all over New York State. Some made the trip all the...
CARTHAGE, NY

