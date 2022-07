For the first time in 14 months, Mega Millions’ jackpot has grown to $440 million as the multi-state lottery has failed to produce a winner in over three months. The last time the jackpot was this large was in May 2021 when a $516 million ticket was sold in Pennsylvania. The lottery also delivered its second $1 billion jackpot early last year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO