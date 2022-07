How big was the Red Sox' 6-5, 10-inning win over the Yankees Saturday night? Evidently, Alex Verdugo thought it was about as big as an early July tilt can offer. "It was very satisfying. It was a game that we felt was a must-win," said Verdugo, who claimed the walk-off single with two outs in the 10th. "You don’t want to lose any series, obviously we don’t want to get swept. To be in that game as long as we were, had a good pitching performance, kept the offense of the Yankees down to a few runs was big. To keep fighting back and forth man, it was one of those games where it felt like it needed to be us."

