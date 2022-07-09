ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Fans Beg For These 3 Things to Happen When the Show Returns

By Rachel Hunt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

ABC’s Big Sky fans have high hopes for season 3 and a list of demands for the show’s return in the fall of 2022. Many viewers have things they loved and storylines they hated. Like all avid fans, many took to social media to relay their feelings about their favorite characters. We’ve compiled a list of the most requested things fans want to see when Big Sky Season 3 returns to ABC in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hKy4_0gZbXxoN00
‘Big Sky’: Janina Gavankar | Anna Kooris/Getty Images

‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Fans want to see more of Ren running the drug cartel

Viewers hope that the Big Sky writers create more dramatic storylines with Janina Gavankar’s character, Ren Bhullar, in season 3. Fans love Ren and want to see even more of her in the Big Sky Season 3 cast.

“Janina Gavankar is the very BEST thing about Big Sky AND I would rather watch a Bhullar Family Drug Cartel Dramedy than this current incarnation of the show,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “The family dynamics and interpersonal conflicts coupled with the pressures of running an international drug cartel seems a lot more interesting than whatever the writers were doing this season with the Syndicate, Travis, the kids, the grieving father, Legarsky #2 and Ronald.”

Other fans quickly chimed into the Reddit thread that the show flourished in every scene Gavankar was in.

“Agree, or at least narrow it down to the Bhullars vs The Law and tie up all of the other stray plot threads,” another Redditor added.

Fans want more plot advancement in ‘Big Sky’ Season 3

Another thing fans beg for is more plot advancement in each episode of Big Sky Season 3.

“I also hope next season moves faster,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “I wouldn’t mind it being less episodes and the plot actually advancing.”

Viewers want more information about the syndicate in every episode. In season 2, the storyline took a back burner until the last few episodes. The last thing fans want is the addition of another set of random teenagers who get sucked into the drama.

Do not let Jerrie Kennedy disappear again in ‘Big Sky’

In addition to Gavankar, another fan-favorite character viewers want more of in Big Sky Season 3 is Jerrie Kennedy (Jesse James Keitel). However, she became a recurring character, not a main character, in season 2, and fans did not like it. They want her back in every episode, or not at all.

“They need to figure out what they are going to do with Jerrie,” one fan added. “Either have Jerrie on the show or don’t. A character has no chance of developing if they disappear for multiple episodes then come back during random times.”

Jerrie’s storyline didn’t get much development because she came and went. Hopefully, she can return for more episodes in season 3.

Big Sky Season 3 returns to ABC on Sept. 21, 2022. It moves to a new night; Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Why Some Fans Soured on Kim After Season 9

Officer Kim Burgess has long been a Chicago PD fan-favorite character. But her recent treatment of on-again-off-again boyfriend Adam Ruzek has shown her true colors. And some fans are calling her out on social media. The Burzek romance has always been a rocky situation for the Windy City officers. They’ve...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Detail of the ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff

In October of 1988, Americans were introduced to the Conner family as ABC premiered their newest sitcom Roseanne. Running for 10 seasons, the tv show focused on the normal troubles of being a working-class family. Life, death, and finding the beauty in it all became common themes. Having dealt with some strong subject matter over the years, the sitcom came to an end in 1997. While it appeared the door had closed on the Connor family, in 2018, a spin-off series was created. Full of the same themes, The Connors sits at a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But while the characters act the same, viewers noticed a drastic shift in one crucial aspect of the series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janina Gavankar
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Confirms Major Character’s Return in Season 13

Blue Bloods will be back in action this fall and we already know a when and where but a major character is returning? You bet your Reagan dinner scene this one is indeed. Joe Hill, whom we have seen before on the CBS police drama, will come on back. Will Hochman plays Hill and it’ll be cool to see this character be a part of the show. Well, yes, Hill has been on the show but there is a hope that he’ll be on more than one or two episodes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#Beg#Abc#Dramedy#Syndicate
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: See Captain Sig & Mandy Hansen’s Sweetest Moments

We’ve seen some pretty intense problems across 18 seasons of Deadliest Catch. However, amid all the drama, fans have fallen in love with the father-daughter duo, Captain Sig Hansen and Mandy Hansen. In fact, some feel it’s one of the most genuine and captivating aspects of the show. Scroll down to see some of the pair’s sweetest moments outside of the show.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Longtime Deadliest Catch Fans Stopped Watching

Deadliest Catch has been one of the most popular shows on the Discovery Channel since it premiered in 2005. Although fishing isn’t something that most people think of as fun or exciting, that perception has changed since the show. Deadliest Catch shows a side of fishing that most people weren’t familiar with prior to the show. During each episode, viewers watch as cast members risk their while braving the waters to catch different kinds of crabs. With the perfect combination of suspense and drama, it’s easy to see why so many people have fallen in love with the series. However, despite the show’s popularity, there are many longtime fans who have decided to stop watching. If you’re like most people, you’re probably wondering why. The answer to that question might not be what you’re expecting. Let’s talk about why longtime fans of Deadliest Catch have stopped watching the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Are Chris Meloni and Ice-T Friends in Real Life?

Friendships are not always easy as they look on the outside but Law & Order: SVU stars Chris Meloni and Ice-T do their best. Every Thursday night, you can tune into NBC and see them play their famed characters. Watching them on SVU or even Law & Order: Organized Crime these days for Meloni’s Stabler is fun to do. Ice-T’s “Fin” Tutuola has gotten along with Stabler in the past. That’s going to happen again. Well, some people might wonder if they are friends in real life. Let’s take a look and see.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy