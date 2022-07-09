ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Christian Arroyo loses ball in lights, Joey Gallo thrown out on inside-the-park try

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzYjS_0gZbWM3h00

Christian Arroyo stared helplessly at the infield.

A better choice would’ve been looking over his head.

The Red Sox right fielder lost Joey Gallo’s seemingly-routine fly ball in the Fenway Park lights in the top of the third of Friday night’s game against the Yankees. Jose Trevino, who was on third, and Aaron Hicks, who was on second, both came in to score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcJFO_0gZbWM3h00
Christian Arroyo loses Joey Gallo’s fly ball in the lights.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6HsQ_0gZbWM3h00
Joey Gallo is tagged out at home attempting an inside-the-park homer.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGDXJ_0gZbWM3h00
AP

Gallo’s fortune, however, quickly reversed, reverting back to his season-long fate. Trying to stretch his hit into an inside-the-park home run, he was easily gunned down at the plate. Arroyo relayed to Trevor Story, whose throw to Christian Vasquez at home easily beat a sliding Gallo.

The hit — and Arroyo’s blunder — extended the Yankees’ lead to 7-2, however. Boston’s pitching has struggled with New York’s lineup, on the heels of a 6-5 loss to the Bombers on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Storms wash out Mariners-Nats; twinbill set for Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals was postponed because of thunderstorms. MLB approved the postponement after a 1-hour, 4-minute delay from the scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch. The teams will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and the second at 6:05 p.m. Seattle (45-42) has won eight straight and began Tuesday tied with Toronto for the final wild-card spot in the AL. The Mariners last made the playoffs in 2001. The Nationals (30-58) have lost 10 of 11 and are last in the NL East.
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy