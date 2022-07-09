ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Board retreat dials in on oversight duties

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSxWG_0gZbWEzt00

Elected members of a school board are charged to find a careful balance between checking the power of the administration and avoiding a pattern of micromanagement, all while contributing many hours per week of their time for zero pay.

The St. Joseph Board of Education heard about this advisory and others like it on Friday in a special meeting at the Troester Media Center. The event, called a board retreat but hardly resembling a vacation, featured meetings on subjects like media interaction and assessment of academic performance. However, Susan Goldammer opened a window to the board’s most essential function, being the boss of the big boss, Superintendent Gabe Edgar.

The training is key as none of the current members have been in office for more than three years and most have been around for less than 30 months.

“This school board has a lot of board members on it that haven’t been on it very long,” said Goldammer, associate executive director for law, labor and advocacy at the Missouri Schools Boards Association. “But, in my experience, they’re very engaged and they want to do things right. And that’s half the battle.”

Goldammer presented a basic plan for members to follow in their oversight role. Regardless of whatever course the board decides to take, she recommended setting “SMART” goals: objectives that are “specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound.” Where possible, board members should attempt to find common ground with school administrators and not impose their personal opinions upon them unless hard data supports doing otherwise, Goldammer said; a superintendent who feels put upon and unable to do his or her job may become likely to leave early.

When a superintendent has just finished his first week in office, the standards of oversight become even more important, board members heard.

“That’s why we hire administrative staff, highly qualified administrative staff,” she said. “And it’s the board’s job to monitor results, to supervise the superintendent and provide resources so that the administration can do their jobs and provide a quality education for the district.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Organization Prepping for Court Battle on Voter ID/Elections Bill

(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri organization is prepping for a court battle on a bill that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote. Last month, Governor Parson signed the sweeping elections bill into law. Denise Lieberman (LEE-burr-men), with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says the state Supreme Court has already...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Wiemann: property tax relief should be included in Missouri special session call

The Missouri House’s number two Republican says a shortage of new vehicles has led to a more than 20 percent increase in assessments for used vehicles. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) is urging GOP Governor Parson to include property tax relief in his special session call. Wiemann says state lawmakers passed a county assessor’s bill a decade ago, and could have never expected this.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#The Troester Media Center
KCTV 5

Missouri: Republican nomination for US Senate race a toss-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are three weeks from the August primary election and there is no lock on who will be the Republican nominee. It’s a crowded field. There are 21 Republicans vying for the job. The three top candidates are Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former governor Eric Greitens who resigned in disgrace, and current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can an independent candidate win Missouri’s open Senate seat?

A Republican lawyer who worked for the Jan. 6 committee is trying to get on the November ballot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race. John Wood is being backed by deep-pocketed donors and at least one major establishment Republican, former senator John Danforth, who hopes he can serve as an alternative to Republican candidates in the race, including former Gov. Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
FOX2Now

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota cities scramble to regulate THC edibles

MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota's new law allowing hemp-derived THC edibles kicked in July 1, it surprised many, including city and county leaders across the state. The law set the rules for maximum legal dosages for gummies, packaging, warning labels and the age of purchase. But it was fairly silent on the issue of how and where those products can be sold, and under what circumstances.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
677
Followers
115
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy