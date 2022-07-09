ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed By Fairfax Officers After Throwing Tribal Mask, Swinging Bottle

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOt7L_0gZbVr1500
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, center, speaks with members of the media late Thursday night about the officer-involved shooting in McLean. Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Police identified the 26-year-old Virginia man who they said was shot and killed by officers after throwing a tribal mask at them and then charging at them with a bottle Thursday, July 7.

Jasper Aaron Lynch's family friend called police saying he was throwing objects and pacing around a home on the 6900 block of Arbor Lane in McLean around 7:10 p.m. Fairfax County police said.

A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) and a clinician from the Sharon Bulova Center for Community Health responded, but Lynch had left the home by the time they arrived at 7:25 p.m., police said.

The team checked the home and stayed in the area for an additional period of time to attempt to find him. Lynch was unable to be found. The co-responder unit then went to the McLean District Station to speak with Lynch’s family by phone.

About an hour later, the family friend called police again. This time, three crisis intervention trained officers arrived at the home and spoke to a family member on the scene.

The officers found Lynch inside holding a bottle and an object, believed to be a large decorative wooden tribal mask, police said. The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands inside the foyer of the home.

Lynch threw the mask at an officer and began to swing the bottle in striking motion. Two officers attempted to utilize their Electronic Control Weapons. Lynch ran toward officers while swinging the bottle. One officer discharged his firearm, striking Lynch four times. Officers immediately rendered aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. Lynch was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officer who discharged his firearm has been identified as a ten-year veteran assigned to the McLean District Station. Per department policy, the officers involved in the incident were placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an administrative investigation by our Internal Affairs Bureau.

An independent review will also be conducted by the Police Auditor. The name of the officer will be released within 10 days, unless there is a credible threat to the safety of the officer involved or if additional time is required to thoroughly complete the risk assessment process.

A criminal investigation into the use of force is being conducted by our Major Crimes Bureau. The department will release body camera footage and audio recordings within 30 days or when it no longer jeopardizes the integrity of the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

AmenRaa
3d ago

How many times do people in mental distress have to get killed before you stop calling them for these situations …the only help they provide is killing someone !!!!!!!!

Reply(3)
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Mask#Aaron Lynch#Audio Recordings#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Three Busted For Series Of Armed Robberies In Montgomery County; More Victims Possible: Police

Three teens have been charged after a series of armed robberies that occurred over the weekend in Montgomery County, authorities say. Diego Ramos, 16, Michael Miller, 18, and Deon Dickey, 19, robbed several victims in Montgomery County before a failed attempt that led to their capture shortly after 3 p.m., Sunday, July 10, according to Montgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspect who drove stolen SUV into DC church

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a driver who drove a reportedly stolen SUV into a church building in Southeast D.C. Officers were called to the 5300 block of C Street Southeast around midnight. Once on scene they found an SUV had slammed into the building, but the driver was not located. Police believe the driver took off on foot following the crash. Police have not been able to locate the driver.
PUBLIC SAFETY
alxnow.com

Mother identifies son as suspect in Arlandria burglary

A 23-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond for statutory burglary after being turned in to police by his mother. The suspect was arrested on July 5 — two weeks after the incident. Police initially responded to the 300 block of Manor Road for a report of a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspects In Rockville Theft

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects connected to an auto theft and fraud incident from Rockville that happened in June, authorities say. Surveillance footage has been released of the suspects who allegedly stole the parked vehicle from a parking lot near OneLife Fitness on Research Boulevard, Thursday, June 2, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pair Killed In Gaithersburg Crash

A violent collision in Montgomery County has left two people dead, authorities say. Silver Springs residents Prabodh Vaid, 79, and Nirmala Vaid, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene after their vehicle was hit while attempting to make a turn from Georgia Avenue onto May Street, around 7:44 p.m., Monday, July 11, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Glen Burnie Shooting Victim Hospitalized

A victim was rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday, July 12, authorities said. The victim is reportedly still conscious after being shot in the 500 block of Greenway SE, according to Anne Arundel County police. Police were asking the public to avoid the area.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
alxnow.com

Employee credit cards stolen from backrooms of businesses in Old Town

Alexandria Police are investigating the theft of credit cards and other items belonging to employees at a number of shops in Old Town. Red Barn Mercantile (1117 King Street), the AR Workshop Alexandria (1212 King Street) and Ms. Moxie’s Moon Shop (102 N. Fayette Street) were hit with theft over the weekend.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

Police investigating armed mugging in Courthouse

(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) A man was attacked by two would-be robbers, including one with a gun, in the Courthouse neighborhood Friday night, police say. The mugging happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Rocky Run Park. The suspects threatened the victim with a gun after knocking him to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
311K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy