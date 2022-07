It’s entirely possible the WWE Universe will get to “walk with Elias” once more. Fightful Select is reporting that one of the proposed plans for tonight’s episode of “WWE Raw” features Elias, and that “materials have been prepared” for the wrestling troubadour’s return, though there is no confirmation that Elias is set to appear. Elias has been appearing “alongside” his twin brother Ezekiel, and there are rumors of a still-to-debut third brother, Elrod, who has been teased for three weeks now. The family has been a thorn in the side of Kevin Owens, who feels he’s the only one that can see through the former Elias’ charade.

