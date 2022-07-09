Seraphine ‘Sally’ Komacek – Rostraver Township

Patricia Link, 81, of Carroll Township, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills. She was born Nov. 22, 1940, in Carroll Township, daughter of the late Michael Torhan and the late Ann Rozik Torhan. Pat was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish and a graduate of Donora High School, Class of 1959. She was a co-owner of Link’s Dari-Delite until 1988 and a retired bank teller at Citizens Bank. Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Hugh Link; her two daughters, Jodi Link of North Carolina and Terri (Michael Jr.) Petroske of Donora; three grandchildren, Logan Petroske, Caleb Petroske and Deanna (Tyler) Bevan; three sisters, Janet Secrist, Shirley Torhan and Michele (Jack) Vrabel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services and interment in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. To share a condolence, please visit massafrafuneralhome.com.

