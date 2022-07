DAYTON — Jayland Walker was among the names voiced during a gathering at RiverScape pavilion to remember people believed to be victims of police brutality. The dozens who came out to the downtown Dayton MetroPark did so to show support for the family of the 25-year-old man Akron police shot to death the night of June 27 in a hail of gunfire as he ran from them after an attempted traffic stop.

