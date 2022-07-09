ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing man last seen July 3

By David Medina
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IIU4_0gZbTOvm00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since July 3.

Joel Chesser, 31, was last seen around noon that day in the area of east 69 Street and Richmond Avenue.

According to police, Chesser has medical condition that require attention and can impact his behavior.

Chesser may be wearing a white t-shirt and gray jeans.

Anyone who sees him is asked contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at (816)-234-5220 or contact 911.

Comments / 0

 

